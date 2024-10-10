Only 30MW of wind power capacities commissioned in Romania this year 

The only wind power generation capacity commissioned in Romania this year will be the 30MW installation developed by Medgidia cement factory, part of the CRH multinational group, according to sources familiar with the market consulted by Economica.net.

Furthermore, the sole wind farm commissioned this year is not yet connected to the national power grid, and its production is being used exclusively locally.

The installation is made up of five Nordex turbines with a capacity of 6MW each.

The official inauguration of the wind park will take place on November 1.

The investment was supported by a RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln) grant under the national implementation of the Resilience Facility (PNRR).

According to preliminary data, up to 40% of electricity consumption is expected to be covered by this 30 MW wind farm located near the cement factory. CRH attempted to connect the wind farm to the power grid, such as to use the electricity produced here in other production facilities across the country, but it failed so far.

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)