Simona Fodor
Senior Editor 

 

Cinema

Wild Romania: Documentary screened at Environmental Film Festival in Washington DC

22 March 2022
Wild Romania, Dan Dinu and Cosmin Dumitrache’s documentary exploring the country’s nature and wildlife, is screened at this year’s Environmental Film Festival in Washington DC.

The film is streamed online here until March 27.  

The documentary was the most watched film at the 2021 edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), where it won the Audience Award.

The Environmental Film Festival in Washington (DCEFF) has been showcasing environmentally-themed films since 1993. Each March, the event presents more than 100 films to audiences of more than 20,000. In 2017, the event received the DC Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Creative Industries. Passes are on sale at dceff.org, but there are also free programs.

(Photo: Vlad Cupsa, courtesy of TIFF)

simona@romania-insider.com

Cinema

Wild Romania: Documentary screened at Environmental Film Festival in Washington DC

22 March 2022
Wild Romania, Dan Dinu and Cosmin Dumitrache’s documentary exploring the country’s nature and wildlife, is screened at this year’s Environmental Film Festival in Washington DC.

The film is streamed online here until March 27.  

The documentary was the most watched film at the 2021 edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF), where it won the Audience Award.

The Environmental Film Festival in Washington (DCEFF) has been showcasing environmentally-themed films since 1993. Each March, the event presents more than 100 films to audiences of more than 20,000. In 2017, the event received the DC Mayor’s Award for Excellence in Creative Industries. Passes are on sale at dceff.org, but there are also free programs.

(Photo: Vlad Cupsa, courtesy of TIFF)

simona@romania-insider.com

