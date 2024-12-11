White Image integrates WhatsApp into its solutions, achieving a 75% message read rate in Brand Campaigns

News from Companies

White Image, a leader in business process automation and optimization, has expanded its service portfolio with a new digital solution—integrating brand campaigns into WhatsApp, thus offering clients the opportunity to exploit one of the most effective digital communication channels. This strategic step comes in the context of a growing demand for quick and efficient consumer interaction across sales processes and loyalty programs.

"WhatsApp opens new perspectives for direct and personalized interaction with customers, whether it involves post-sale support, loyalty programs, or important notifications. With an open and engagement rate superior to other channels, WhatsApp enables much more interactive and efficient communication, thanks to the ability to send images, documents, and links that enhance message clarity," stated Andrei Georgescu, Co-founder of White Image.

The integration of WhatsApp into White Image’s solutions allows clients to access new communication scenarios, whether it involves prospecting new customers, active sales, or efficiently managing relationships with existing clients. One of the key benefits of this channel is its high message visibility rate. According to White Image data, WhatsApp messages achieve an average open rate of 75%, with 60% being read within the first four hours of delivery. This speed is crucial in critical situations where response time makes all the difference.

WhatsApp campaigns, however, involve higher costs depending on the category—utility, authentication, service, or marketing. For marketing communications, Meta charges a fee of €0.0712 per conversation. Nevertheless, the advantages of a bidirectional channel, where brands can receive immediate responses from customers, are undeniable. This type of communication also enables the automation of certain processes using bots to answer frequently asked questions, thereby enhancing the customer experience.

"On average, WhatsApp messages have a read rate of approximately 75%, compared to traditional emails, which achieve open rates of around 20-30%. WhatsApp provides the opportunity for direct and rapid interaction with customers, a competitive advantage that, if used effectively, can deliver impressive results," added Andrei Georgescu.

The implementation of WhatsApp as a communication channel comes with its own set of challenges.

Meta closely regulates the communication process, from validating the business and the phone number used to approving each individual campaign and evaluating its engagement performance. If recipients do not interact with the messages received, there is a risk that the business initiating the communication may be blocked or restricted. These rules make this channel suitable only for highly relevant communications.

According to White Image’s results to date, WhatsApp has proven to be an essential solution for after-sale communications, and notifications related to invoices, warranties, support, and loyalty programs.

About White Image

Founded in 2003, White Image, part of the Mediapost Hit Mail Group owned by the French Postal Service, is the first email marketing company in Romania, effectively establishing a new local market. The company is the most awarded in Romania's email marketing sector, having won six international prizes at the prestigious Marketing Sherpa Awards in the USA. In 2022, White Image reported a turnover of €1.3 million, supported by a team of 18 marketing experts and serving hundreds of clients across Romania, Europe, and Asia in industries such as automotive, banking, travel, retail, e-commerce, pharma, and more.

