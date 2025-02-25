Western European investors placed EUR 1.75 bln on Romanian real estate market over 5 years

Investors from Western Europe, particularly Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, have been the most active buyers of real estate assets in Romania over the past five years (2019–2024), making investments totaling EUR 1.75 billion, according to data from real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The Western European's market share accounted for approximately 39% of the total transaction volume of EUR 4.5 billion, followed by Romanian investors, who acquired assets worth nearly EUR 1.2 billion, representing a 26% market share.

Investors from Central and Eastern Europe purchased real estate assets valued at EUR 560 million (13% market share).

Meanwhile, investors from the Middle East made investments totaling EUR 388 million, while South African investors saw a decline in activity, holding a 7% market share.

According to the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox report, the Romanian real estate sector has continued to attract new investors, both local and international. Among the newcomers are M Core (UK), Supernova (Austria), Adventum Group (Hungary), Fortress (South Africa), Oresa Industra (Sweden), BT Property (Romania), Vectr Holdings (India), Vincit Union (Latvia), W&E Assets (USA), and AYA Properties (Belgium).

Among the companies already active in the local market, the largest acquisitions were made by Pavăl Holding, CTP, and AFI Europe, as they strengthened their positions by acquiring office building portfolios (Pavăl Holding and AFI Europe) and industrial and logistics parks (CTP).

These acquisitions also marked the exit of the Austrian group CA Immo from the Romanian market, the exit of South African group NEPI Rockcastle from the office segment, and Globalworth’s exit from the industrial sector.

“Over the last five years, the Romanian real estate market has attracted capital from over 20 countries across four continents. However, European investors, including Romanian ones, have accounted for approximately 80% of the total transaction volume. While Western European investors’ appetite for acquisitions remained strong at the start of this year, we are also seeing growing interest from Central and Eastern European players,” said Cristi Moga, Head of Capital Markets, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

A total of 159 transactions were recorded between 2020 and 2024, with an average value of over EUR 28 million. The most transacted properties were office buildings, which accounted for over EUR 2.2 billion (nearly 50% of total volume), followed by retail projects (24%) and industrial properties (19%).

Approximately 60% of the investment volume was directed toward properties located in Bucharest, while more than a quarter of the market consisted of portfolio acquisitions of assets located in multiple cities across Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tsyhun | Dreamstime.com)