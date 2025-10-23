West Group records nine-month revenue of EUR 65 mln from activities in Germany, Romania

West Group, founded by Romanian entrepreneur Dan Crăciunescu, generated a consolidated revenue of over EUR 65 million in the first three quarters of the year, exceeding the annual target of EUR 60 million set at the beginning of 2025, the company said.

The company, which is active in real estate development, construction, logistics spaces, and construction materials production in Romania and Germany, employs more than 800 people across 25 projects.

A total of 50% of revenue comes from the Civil and Industrial Construction division, 32% from the Ready-Mix Concrete division, and 18% from real estate development and logistics, it said.

In Germany, West Group is executing structural works for a series of large-scale residential and non-residential projects.

At present, the company is continuing structural works for the ESMC semiconductor plant in Dresden and for the HPQ Offices complex in Frankfurt. The company is also involved in the expansion of the Mercedes-Benz plant in Böblingen–Sindelfingen and in the structural works for the historic Bonatzbau building.

On the residential segment, the company completed in September 2025 the structural works for the Candidplatz project in Munich, a complex with 193 apartments, as well as for the MurrTerrassen project in the Stuttgart area, which comprises six residential buildings with 102 apartments and an office and services building.

In Romania, West Group owns and operates four ready-mix concrete production bases, supplying through its own mixer-truck fleet across the Bucharest–Ilfov region.

The company’s local portfolio also includes the iResidence residential project, fully taken over in August 2025. The structural frame is completed for 273 apartments out of the total of 547 housing units, and at building B3, the exterior joinery is also completed.

(Photo source: the company)