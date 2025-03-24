Wendy’s confirms arrival in Romania with five restaurants by end-2025

Wendy’s, the renowned international fast food chain, has officially announced its entry in Romania in 2025, with plans to open its first five restaurants by the end of the year. The company has partnered with JKC Capital, a Canadian entrepreneurial firm, to bring its iconic square hamburgers to local consumers.

The first two Wendy's restaurants in Romania are set to open in the first half of 2025, with plans for further expansion, supported by an investment of over USD 200 million. The exact locations are yet to be announced, but previous media reports said the first Wendy’s will be hosted by the Mega Mall shopping center in Bucharest.

This investment is expected to create around 1,500 new jobs in the next decade, according to the press release.

“This launch represents an important milestone for us as the brand enters a dynamic market with significant growth potential,” said John Chayka, Chief Executive Officer of JKC Capital.

According to a recent market study, Wendy’s is highly anticipated in Romania, ranking second among the most desired international fast-food brands, particularly among younger consumers.

JKC Capital, Wendy's franchise partner in Romania, has a team with extensive international experience in restaurant management. The company also owns and operates JKC Restaurants, the fastest-growing family restaurant company in Canada, founded in 2015 by Kathryn and John Chayka.

JKC Restaurants is the largest Wendy's franchisee in Canada, with 61 Wendy's restaurants in its portfolio. For Wendy's expansion in Romania, JKC Capital has formed a partnership with Radu Bolohan, currently the Vice President of JKC Capital.

Founded in 1969, Wendy’s and its franchises run over 7,000 restaurants worldwide, more than 1,300 of which are located outside the United States.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)