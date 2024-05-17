Business

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger opens first restaurant in Romania, plans EUR 8 mln investments in first year

17 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hesburger, the largest chain of fast food restaurants in Finland and the Baltic countries, has entered the Romanian market with a first restaurant in Râmnicu Vâlcea. A family business with a history of over 50 years, Hesburger currently operates in nine countries and has over 470 restaurants.

The company aims to open 10 new locations in different cities across Romania, including Bucharest, and invest over EUR 8 million in the next 12 months.

With an investment of EUR 300,000 and an area of 80 square meters, the first Hesburger restaurant in Romania is located on the second floor of Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea, in the food court area. The new location created 30 new jobs.

“We decided to enter the Romanian market following a thorough analysis of the local market, and we believe in the potential for development here. […] Currently, we are having discussions for new locations in various cities in Romania, including Bucharest. We aim to open 10 new Hesburger restaurants nationwide in the first year, following investments of over EUR 8 million,” said Ieva Salmela, International Development & Marketing Director at Hesburger.

The Finnish company, founded by Heikki Salmela and his wife Kirsti Salmela, started its fast food business in 1966 in the small town of Naantali. Over the years, Hesburger has expanded its restaurant chain internationally and now has 272 locations in Finland, 60 in Lithuania, 51 in Estonia and Latvia, 29 in Bulgaria, 7 in Ukraine, 2 in Germany, and one in Poland. 

In 2023, the sales turnover for all Hesburger restaurants in Finland was EUR 286 million, and for those outside Finland, EUR 172 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Business

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger opens first restaurant in Romania, plans EUR 8 mln investments in first year

17 May 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hesburger, the largest chain of fast food restaurants in Finland and the Baltic countries, has entered the Romanian market with a first restaurant in Râmnicu Vâlcea. A family business with a history of over 50 years, Hesburger currently operates in nine countries and has over 470 restaurants.

The company aims to open 10 new locations in different cities across Romania, including Bucharest, and invest over EUR 8 million in the next 12 months.

With an investment of EUR 300,000 and an area of 80 square meters, the first Hesburger restaurant in Romania is located on the second floor of Shopping City Râmnicu Vâlcea, in the food court area. The new location created 30 new jobs.

“We decided to enter the Romanian market following a thorough analysis of the local market, and we believe in the potential for development here. […] Currently, we are having discussions for new locations in various cities in Romania, including Bucharest. We aim to open 10 new Hesburger restaurants nationwide in the first year, following investments of over EUR 8 million,” said Ieva Salmela, International Development & Marketing Director at Hesburger.

The Finnish company, founded by Heikki Salmela and his wife Kirsti Salmela, started its fast food business in 1966 in the small town of Naantali. Over the years, Hesburger has expanded its restaurant chain internationally and now has 272 locations in Finland, 60 in Lithuania, 51 in Estonia and Latvia, 29 in Bulgaria, 7 in Ukraine, 2 in Germany, and one in Poland. 

In 2023, the sales turnover for all Hesburger restaurants in Finland was EUR 286 million, and for those outside Finland, EUR 172 million.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 May 2024
Entertainment
Cast of Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton comment on Romanian superstitions
17 May 2024
Society
#nofake: Romanian government launches platform against inappropriate content on social media
17 May 2024
Brasov
Romania’s Brașov again in the race for European Green Capital title
17 May 2024
Politics
Romanian Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca confirms plans to run for president this autumn
17 May 2024
Energy
Romania’s Romgaz prepares EUR 1.5 bln MTN scheme to finance Neptun Deep offshore project
16 May 2024
Macro
CONFIDEX Index: Confidence of Romanian managers and entrepreneurs at highest levels in four years
16 May 2024
Energy
Premier Energy successfully closes IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange at EUR 490 mln valuation
16 May 2024
Culture
UNESCO World Heritage: Several sites in Romania added to the tentative list