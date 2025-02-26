Business

Wendy’s to open first restaurant in Romania at Bucharest’s Mega Mall

26 February 2025

Wendy’s is set to open its first restaurant in Romania at the Mega Mall shopping center in Bucharest, according to information from developer NEPI Rockcastle, Economica.net reported. 

The company is also planning an expansion in Iași, where it is currently seeking a restaurant manager.

The American fast-food chain is entering the Romanian market through a franchise agreement with JKC Restaurants, a subsidiary of Canadian company JKC. Tiberiu Bălinișteanu, formerly franchise director at curtain manufacturer Sophia, has been appointed executive director of JKC Restaurants Romania.

Wendy’s, known for its red-haired mascot and square hamburgers, has been a global presence in the quick-service restaurant industry for over 50 years. Founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas, the chain operates more than 7,000 locations worldwide, employing hundreds of thousands of people. Its menu features made-to-order burgers, freshly prepared salads, chili, baked potatoes, and its signature Frosty dessert.

Last year, Wendy’s reported revenue of USD 2.24 billion, a 3% increase from 2023, while its operating profit fell 2.8% to USD 371 million. 

JKC Restaurants, which currently operates 61 Wendy’s franchises in Ontario and Quebec, has ongoing expansion plans, including its new Romanian operations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

