Wendy's, the third-largest fast-food chain in the world after McDonald's and Burger King, will invest USD 200 million over the next decade to open restaurants in the Romanian market, according to Profit.ro.

Wendy's recently confirmed information about entering Romania, stating that it plans to develop hundreds of restaurants in Europe over the next decade, starting in 2025. Next year alone, five Wendy's restaurants will reportedly open in Romania, with an average investment of USD 2 million per unit.

The first Wendy's restaurants will be inaugurated in Bucharest, but the chain aims to develop a national network over time.

"In Romania, JKC Restaurants will enter as a franchise and operator of Wendy's restaurants. The reason we decided to enter the market is that we have a very good view of this country. Romania's economy is vibrant and growing, two aspects that, according to statistics and forecasts, we believe will continue for a long time. The Romanian consumer is sophisticated, and we are confident they will appreciate our products," Radu Bolohan, CFO of JKC Capital, told Profit.ro.

JKC Restaurants is a family business with the fastest growth in Canada. Its portfolio includes 32 franchises of the famous brands Wendy's and Tim Hortons. The company was launched in 2015 by Kathryn and John Chayka.

Wendy's entry into the Romanian market is the first for this brand outside North America in many years. To do it, the Chaykas partnered with Radu Bolohan, currently vice-president of JKC Capital, the organization managing the family's assets, including the restaurant division.

JKC is now in an advanced stage of launching operations in Romania. The first restaurant will open at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, with the intention of having at least five units by the end of next year.

Wendy's is an American fast-food restaurant chain founded by Dave Thomas in 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. Today, it is the third largest fast-food chain in the world, with around 7,000 restaurants, after McDonald's and Burger King.

(Photo source: Mareks Perkons | Dreamstime.com)