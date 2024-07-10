Wendy's fast food chain to enter Romania in 2025

One of the largest fast food restaurants in the world, Wendy's, is set to enter the markets of Romania and Ireland after the signing of agreements with franchisees in the two countries.

The company, which, through its franchisees, employs hundreds of thousands of people in more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide, plans to open restaurants in both countries in 2025.

"We continue the journey to become a brand of increased global importance, and Europe is a strategic growth market with a high priority to expand Wendy's presence internationally. To accelerate our momentum, we are focused on building relationships with franchisees who share our ambition to grow and expand the footprint of Wendy's restaurants across the continent," said EJ Wunch, President International of The Wendy's Company, according to Economica.net.

Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas, opened the first Wendy's restaurant in 1969. The global quick-service restaurant brand, based in Columbus, Ohio, USA, is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, freshly made salads, and other signature items such as chili, baked potatoes, and Frosty dessert.

(Photo source: Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime.com)