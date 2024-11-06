Weekend calendar: Hungarian Film Week, UrbanEye, Bucharest Short Film Festival, Transilvania Jazz Festival and more

Numerous film festivals and a fair dedicated to Saint Michael and Gabriel are among the available events in Bucharest, while Cluj hosts another edition of Transilvania Jazz Festival.

In Bucharest:

Hungarian Film Week

November 10 – November 17

The Hungarian releases of the past year, awarded at international festivals or not yet screened in Bucharest, are part of the program. The event also screens Romania of the Hungarian films that were recently restored within the digitization program of the Hungarian Film Archive and showcases the Hungarian cinematographic world from Transylvania. More details here.

Urban Eye Film Festival

November 6 – November 11

Film screenings, guided tours, urban furniture design workshops, and debates are part of the program of this year’s edition which focuses on the theme of community and the common good. More information here.

Bucharest Short Film Festival

November 6 – November 11

The program covers a selection of shorts awarded at international festivals such as the ones in Cannes, Berlin, Clermont-Ferrand, Venice, Annecy, Palm Springs or Sundance. Further information is available here.

Classy Film Festival

November 7 – November 10

The festival is dedicated to iconic, retro films that stand as cultural references, from Casablanca and Singing in the Rain to Pulp Fiction. More details here.

SoNoRo

Until November 17

The public is invited to discover the connections between music and literature at chamber music festival SoNoRo, which runs this year an edition on the theme of Ex libris. The event takes place in Bucharest and in Cluj. More details here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Saints Michael and Gabriel Fair

November 8 – November 10

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant hosts this fair marking the end of autumn. Fifty craftsmen and artists from all over the country will showcase their work, ranging from ceramic objects, fabrics, and icons to ornaments and wooden objects. Goods such as honey, cookies, gingerbread, medicinal plants, brandy, natural juices, fruits and vegetables will also be available for purchase. Entry is free. More on the program here.

In the country:

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. The exhibition tackles “the ecology of the relationships between nature and culture, challenging us to reconsider the traditional distinctions between these domains.” More here.

Transilvania Jazz Festival