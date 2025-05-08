Weekend calendar: Jazz in Church, European Film Festival, World Press Photo exhibition, Autor jewelry fair, Europe Day, Portuguese-language films in Timişoara and more

It’s a packed weekend in Bucharest, with film and music festivals, exhibitions, and events marking Europe Day, while Timişoara hosts the first edition of the Portuguese-language Film Festival.

In Bucharest:

Jazz in Church

May 8 – May 11

The 10th edition of the event, held at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest, features a mix of artists recognized for their contributions to European jazz, as well as new artists. More details here.

European Film Festival

May 8 – May 18

The event will screen more than 40 feature films, 28 of which are national premieres. The festival will also present two selections of short films, also screened as national premieres. More details here.

World Press Photo exhibition

Until June 1

University Square hosts the Bucharest stop of the world-wide tour showcasing the stories that matter with photography from the 68th annual World Press Photo Contest. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

May 8, 9

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Quentin Hindley, performs a program of works by Rahmaninov and Francis Poulenc. Pianist Daniel Ciobanu and mezzosoprano Michèle Losier are the soloists. More here.

Ignacio Uriarte: Symbolism

May 9 – June 21

The solo exhibition, open at Gaep, presents drawings and sculptural pieces, including a large group of nine drawings that signal a new direction in Ignacio Uriarte’s practice. Without relinquishing his adherence to the tools, gestures, and routines of office environments, he embraces a more colorful aesthetic and a more playful approach to corporate life. Further details here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues this weekend as well. Admission to the garden and the Cotroceni Church is free. Visitors can also check the Cotroceni Museum and parts of the Palace of the Presidential Administration for a fee. More details here.

Autor

May 10 – May 11

The contemporary jewelry fair brings more than 70 designers from 25 countries to showcase their creations at Unirea Shopping Center. Further details here.

Revino Bucharest Wine Show

May 10 – May 12

Wine lovers and professionals will have the opportunity to taste wines from local wineries and beyond or plan visits to wineries at this event held at Novotel. More here.

Europe Day @ Romanian Athenaeum

May 9

A guided tour of the Romanian Athenaeum, a the holder of the European Heritage Label. More details here.

Unfinished Democracy

May 11

An event gathering workshops, civic debates, and conversations exploring new ways to strengthen and reshape democracy in an ever-changing world. More details here.

In the country:

Portuguese-language Film Festival

May 8 – May 11

Timişoara’s Studio Cinema hosts the first edition of the event celebrating the diversity and universality of the Portuguese language. More details here.

SoNoRo Conac

Until June

The tour, consisting of chamber music concerts held at landmark historical buildings around the country, has kicked off with concerts at Mihai Eminescu Library in Iași and Casa Numaà in Cluj. More details here.

(Photo courtesy of World Press Photo)

editor@romania-insider.com