Weekend calendar: RAD Art Fair, Vadim Repin concerts, Armenian Street Pop Up, BurgerFest and more

An art fair, jazz and chamber music concerts, design and photo exhibitions, and many other outdoor events round up a packed weekend agenda.

In Bucharest:

RAD Art Fair

May 22 – May 25

Held at Caro City Resort in Bucharest, the event showcases more than 120 Romanian and international artists, represented by 28 galleries. A sculpture park, talks and various other events are part of the program. More details here.

Frequenza Festival

May 22 – May 25

The chamber music event offers four evenings of concerts in the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). The program includes works by Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms, reinterpreted through original arrangements, alongside impressionist scores. More here.

Armenian Street Pop Up: All that Jazz

May 24 – May 25

Bucharest’s Armenian Quarter turns into a vibrant stage for jazz and living heritage. Further details here.

Romanian Design Week

Until May 25

From curated exhibitions and urban installations to tours of independent spaces and architectural studios, the event brings together over 150 organizations and six formats dedicated to the design of today and tomorrow. More on the program here.

World Press Photo exhibition

Until June 1

University Square hosts the Bucharest stop of the world-wide tour showcasing the stories that matter with photography from the 68th annual World Press Photo Contest. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

May 22, 23

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Jesko Sirvend, performs a program of works by Dmitri Shostakovich and Richard Strauss. Violinist Vadim Repin is the soloist. More here.

Ignacio Uriarte: Symbolism

Until June 21

The solo exhibition, open at Gaep, presents drawings and sculptural pieces, including a large group of nine drawings that signal a new direction in Ignacio Uriarte’s practice. Without relinquishing his adherence to the tools, gestures, and routines of office environments, he embraces a more colorful aesthetic and a more playful approach to corporate life. Further details here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues this weekend as well. Admission to the garden and the Cotroceni Church is free. Visitors can also check the Cotroceni Museum and parts of the Palace of the Presidential Administration for a fee. More details here.

Night of the Nightingales

May 23

This year's edition of the event, which supports the initiatives of the bird conservation non-profit Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR), will feature a charity concert performed by violinist Alexandru Tomescu. It takes place on the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) in Bucharest. More details here.

Paolo Profeti European Collective

May 23

The Goethe-Institut hosts a concert of the jazz group Paolo Profeti European Collective, followed by a presentation of their most recent album, Peer Out. More here.

BurgerFest

May 23 – May 25

Verde Stop Arena hosts this event dedicated to the burger. More here.

In the country:

Romanian Creative Week

Until May 25

The event held in Iași has a program of art, design, music, conferences and multidisciplinary installations, in program that is meant to be accessible to the general public. More details here.

SoNoRo Conac

Until June

The tour, consisting of chamber music concerts held at landmark historical buildings around the country, has kicked off with concerts at Mihai Eminescu Library in Iași and Casa Numaà in Cluj. More details here.

