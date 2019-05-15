Weekend calendar: Museums Night, Romanian Design Week, Creative Quarter Design Festival, Sibiu Jazz Fest

Events:

Museums Night: May 18. A list of participating venues and events is available here.

Romanian Design Week: May 17 - May 26, at the BCR Palace in University Square. More details here.

Creative Quarter Design Festival: May 18 - May 26. The event covers exhibitions, workshops, guided tours, live performance, parties, a treasure hunt, a movie night and a design market. Further info here.

Art films screenings by Bucharest Art Film Festival: May 19 at the Peasant Museum Cinema. More info here.

Toti pentru Europa (All for Europe): May 19 in Victoriei Square. More details here.

World Press Photo Exhibition 2019: ongoing, ends May 26, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.

The Empty Shop - Second edition: ongoing, ends May 19. More details on this donation drive here.

SoNoRo Conac chamber music concert series: ongoing, ends July 11. Further details here.

Species of Spaces – Works from the Société Générale Collection: ongoing, ends July 14, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More details here.

Renault and Art, a Living History, 1967-2019: ongoing, ends July 20, Wednesday to Sunday, at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC). More on it here.

Eli Lotar: ongoing, ends July 18, at the Museum of Art Collections. Details on visiting hours here.

Sibiu Jazz Festival: May 16 - May 19. The lineup is available here.

Movie openings:

Burning

Starring: Ah In Yoo, Steven Yeun, Jong-seo Jeon

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne

(Photo: Theodor Aman Museum by Noaptea Muzeelor Facebook Page)

[email protected]