Event aimed at encouraging people to vote takes place in Bucharest this Sunday

An event called Toti pentru Europa (All for Europe), which is aimed at encouraging people to vote at the European elections that will take place in Romania on May 26, will be organized in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square on Sunday, May 19.

Well-known local bands Vama, Omul cu Sobolani, Taxi and EMIL will perform during the event, while the Sound Choir will sing the anthem of the European Union and Funkoteca will animate the atmosphere, local Europa FM reported.

At the same time, 4,000 people, members of the Declic community (the organizer of the event), will perform a special choreography with the message "Romania loves Europe.” Meanwhile, several personalities from various fields will also go on stage and try to encourage Romanians to vote in the May 26 elections. Among them, philosopher Mihai Sora, singer Tudor Chirila, actors Marius Manole and Mihai Calin, and journalist Moise Guran.

The event will start at 18:00. More details are available here.

The Toti pentru Europa event is part of a series of actions to be held on May 19 in 49 European cities in 13 countries, such as Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands and Sweden, according to Europa FM. In Romania, the action will take place simultaneously in 7 cities, and the Romanians living abroad will organize their own events in Madrid, Milan, Barcelona, London, Paris and Zurich.

