Weekend calendar: Summer films @ Elvire Popesco, Gărâna Jazz Festival, Amour à la française, Sibiu International Street Art Festival, Beach, please! and more

Film screenings in Timișoara mark the celebration of France’s National Day this weekend, while jazz fans gather in Gărâna, in southwestern Romania, for one of the top open-air jazz festival in Eastern and Central Europe.

In Bucharest:

Summer films @ Elvire Popesco

Until July 14

Elvire Popesco Cinema at the French Institute presents a selection of films that aim to capture the essence of the season. L’argent de poche, The Florida Project, and Lumière d’été are among the films screened. More on the program here.

EUROPAfest

Until July 14

Jazz features prominently in the program of this year’s edition but other genres are represented as well. Most concerts take place at the National Museum of Art of Romania. More on the program here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

* this weekend the Open Streets program has been canceled because of the heatwave but the pedestrian areas are still in place, the Bucharest City Hall announced.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Gentle is the Night, Soul is the Garden

Until August 20

This is the second exhibition of artist Diana Oțet at Scemtovici & Benowitz Gallery and covers works made between 2019 and 2024.

Dă-te din drum!

Until August 3

Artist Ioana Ruse documents her experience of moving to a foreign country in this exhibition open at Bragadiru Palace.

Neurovegetal

Until August 10

Kulterra Gallery hosts this exhibition by Aurelia Chiru, showcasing a series of works presenting “semi-bastract floral, feminine, and gestural” forms.

100 Romanian Traditions

July 12 – July 14

The yard of the Romanian Peasant Museum hosts this fair where artisans showcase their work. More details here.

In the country:

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

Amour à la française

July 11 – July 14

The week when the National Day of France is celebrate, Timișoara’s Cinema Victoria presents a selection of six French films, recent or classical. The program is listed here.

Sibiu International Street Art Festival

Until July 14

Tim Marsh, Atoma, and Cristian Scutaru are the artists creating murals in the city for this edition of the event, where the public can also see exhibitions by Karina Alexandrescu and Racolaj group. The event culminates with a street art tour, combined this year with a city hunt competition. Further details here.

Sibiu Fashion Days

July 12 – July 13

The 13th edition of the event brings to the forefront the creations of 23 Romanian designers.

Beach, please!

July 10 – July 14

Travis Scott and Brazilian star Anitta are among the artists performing at the festival taking place in Costinești, on the Romanian Black Sea coast. More on the headliners here.

Gărâna Jazz Festival

July 11 – July 14

Poiana Lupului in Gărâna and Văliug Catholic Church play host to the festival, which this year lines up artists such as Tord Gustavsen Trio, Christian McBride & Ursa Major, Amiira - Klaus Gesing, Björn Meyer & Samuel Rohrer, Melt Trio, Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet, Mats Eilertsen Trio, Helge Lien Trio & Tore Brunborg, Cári Tibor Project - Sculpting Sounds, Mindthegap Trio, Dixie Krauser Project, 30 Years of e.s.t. – Tribute to Esbjörn Svensson Trio, Dan Berglund, Magnus Öström, Ulf Wakenius, Joel Lyssarides, Marius Neset & Verneri Pohjola, Ariel Brínguez Quintet, Girls in Airports, Sian Brie Quartet, Airelle Besson Quartet, Wojtek Pilichowski Quartet, Kinga Głyk, Gianluca Mosole Quartet, Amphitrio, and Nonconformist Anthology. The program is available here.

(Photo: Snapshot from the 2022 Gărâna Jazz Festival by Andrei Infinit, courtesy of the festival organizers)

