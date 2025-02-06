Weekend calendar: West Meets East, Beatles Symphonic concerts, Transylvania Mountain Festival retrospective, exhibitions

The public in Bucharest has several options for concerts and exhibitions, while those in Timișoara can attend a retrospective of mountaineering films and more.

In Bucharest:

Brâncuși Month

Until February 28

The event brings to the fore the creations of 110 contemporary Romanian sculptors, whose sculptures and drawings will be exhibited in at Palatele Brâncovenești in Mogoșoaia, the Art Galleries of the Romanian Academy and Simeza Gallery. More here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Book.art.est

Until February 8

This international and multidisciplinary exhibition centered on the book as an art object explores “multiple visions and techniques through which the book becomes more than a carrier of text, transforming into a sculptural object, a unique medium for visual artists and a point of contact between literature lovers and art enthusiasts.” It is open at Calderon Art Studio Gallery, part of Mihai Eminescu Cultural Center. More here.

Mnemonics [back to the future]

Until February 8

The exhibition, occasioned by GAEP’s 10th anniversary, brings together new works by all the 14 artists that the gallery represents or collaborates with on a long-term basis. More details here.

The jungle takes over the museum

Until March 31

Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History hosts this exhibition of live exotic butterflies meant to transform the museum into a tropical oasis. The exhibition presents butterflies belonging to species found in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

February 6, 7

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Liebreich, performs a program of works by Mozart and Brahms. Dutch violinist Liza Ferschtman and French cellist Ivan Karizna are the soloists. More here.

West Meets East 2025

February 7

French violinist Gilles Apap, Udai Mazumdar and Rohan Dasgupta perform a program interweaving of Indian and European music at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

The Beatles Symphonic

February 7

The Beatles' hits come to life in novel orchestral arrangements performed by the Bucharest Symphonic Orchestra. More here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

Until February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

New Hope

Until February 27

The latest exhibition by artist Roman Tolici is open at Bastion 2 in Timișoara. The show, gathering recent works of the artist, will also be presented in Sibiu, Bucharest and Tulcea. More here.

Transylvania Mountain Festival 2024 retrospective

February 8 – February 9

Cinema Timiș hosts the retrospective Best of Transylvania Mountain Festival 2024 encompassing six screenings bringing stories of mountains, family, love and adventure. More here.

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country, and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

(Photo: Stokkete | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com