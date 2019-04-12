Weekend calendar: IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar, St. Nicolas fair, movie openings

Events:
Bucharest Christmas Market: ongoing, ends December 26. The program is available here.
St Nicolas Fair: December 6 - 8 at the Romanian Peasant Museum. More on the event here.
IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar: December 8 at Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center. More on the event here.
Alt.Crăciun: December 7 - December 22 at Mercato Comunale. A fair covering concerts, Romanian design and all sorts of presents. More about it here.
Movie openings:
Jumanji: The Next Level
Starring: Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Madison Iseman, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, Jack Black
Menocchio
Starring: Marcello Martini
(Photo: Pixabay)