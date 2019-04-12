Ro Insider
Events
Weekend calendar: IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar, St. Nicolas fair, movie openings
05 December 2019
Events:

Bucharest Christmas Market: ongoing, ends December 26. The program is available here.

St Nicolas Fair: December 6 - 8 at the Romanian Peasant Museum. More on the event here.

IWA Charity Christmas Bazaar: December 8 at Willbrook Platinum Business & Convention Center. More on the event here.

Christmas Concept: December 7 & 8, December 14 &15 at Palatul Telefoanelor. A fair gathering products of local designers, vintage items and gourmet veggie products. More about the event here.

Alt.Crăciun: December 7 - December 22 at Mercato Comunale. A fair covering concerts, Romanian design and all sorts of presents. More about it here.

Movie openings:

Jumanji: The Next Level

Starring: Karen Gillan, Dwayne Johnson, Madison Iseman, Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, Jack Black

Menocchio

Starring: Marcello Martini

(Photo: Pixabay)

