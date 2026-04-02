Several Palm Sunday fairs are held in Bucharest, while other cities are opening their Easter fairs.

In Bucharest:

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

April 2, 3

Gilbert Varga conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Charles Gounod, Béla Bartók, Paul Dukas, and Richard Strauss. Pianist Andrei Gologan is the soloist. More details here.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Pavel Brăila - Echoes of Harmony and Silent Cries

Until April 4

The artist’s second solo show with Gaep features three new series of works: glass sculptures, ceramic objects, and paintings. More details here.

Palm Sunday Fair @ Peasant Museum in Bucharest

April 3 – April 5

A showcase of crafts, and traditional gastronomic products. More details here.

Palm Sunday Fair @ Village Museum in Bucharest

April 3 – April 5

Artisans will be waiting for the public in the alleys of the Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum, showcasing their handicrafts and more. Further details here.

Lord of the Dance: 30th Anniversary Tour

April 3

The Irish dance show and dance production that was created by Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley takes place at Sala Palatului. More here.

Baby Boom Show

April 2 – April 5

The trade fair for parents, parents-to-be, and children is held at Romexpo. More details here.

In the country:

More Real Than Nature

Until May 31

This group exhibition, open at Jecza Gallery in Timişoara, explores the evolving relationship between the figurative and the abstract within the context of contemporary visual culture. More here.

Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry

Until June 21

The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.

Timișoara Easter Fair

Until April 14

This year’s event brings a journey through the city's historic squares, as both residents and tourists can discover the stories these sites carry. More details here.

Craiova Easter Fair

April 3 – May 3

The fair takes place in Nicolae Romanescu Park, where Foișor – Casa Bibescu is meant to become a fairytale setting, befitting this year’s theme. More details here.

Sibiu Easter Fair

April 3 – April 14

The city’s Grand Square will once again transform for an event meant to bring joy to both young and old. More details here.

Oradea Easter Fair

April 3 – April 13

The Oradea Citadel hosts the event celebrating Catholic and Orthodox Easter. More details here.

(Photo: Ungureanu Vadim | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com