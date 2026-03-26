The Wedding Atelier: where love stories begin at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

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The magic of a wedding begins long before the day itself. On February 28, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel welcomed future couples to The Wedding Atelier, an exclusive concept designed to transform wedding planning into a refined and deeply personal experience. Guided by the theme The Beginning of Forever, the event invited guests to step into a curated journey of inspiration, expertise, and thoughtful details — offering a glimpse into how their wedding day could take shape.

Rooted in a long-standing tradition of celebrating life’s most meaningful moments, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel has spent more than 25 years at the heart of some of Romania’s most memorable weddings. Since opening, the hotel has hosted over 2,000 celebrations — from intimate gatherings to grand gala receptions — while also welcoming countless wedding photoshoots and pre-wedding preparations, allowing couples to experience every moment of their special day within one elegant setting. Over the years, the hotel has also played a pioneering role in the local wedding industry, hosting early editions of Expomariage: today, The Wedding Atelier continues this legacy, reimagining wedding planning as a curated journey of inspiration, expertise, and emotion.



A setting designed for unforgettable love stories



For this special occasion, the hotel’s iconic spaces were reimagined to reveal their full potential as settings for unforgettable celebrations. From the Grand Staircase Cupola, transformed into a spectacular visual moment, to venues styled in Premium and Luxury concepts, couples explored a variety of scenarios designed to reflect different visions of a wedding day.



The culinary signature behind unforgettable weddings



An essential chapter of any wedding story lies in its culinary experience. During The Wedding Atelier, gastronomy became an invitation to explore taste, creativity, and presentation as part of the celebration itself.



As part of the Wedding Atelier, guests were invited to a culinary workshop led by Executive Chef Nicolae Lică, who shared his vision on the role of gastronomy in shaping truly memorable wedding celebrations. With more than 25 years dedicated to JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, Chef Lică has played a defining role in crafting the hotel’s distinctive culinary identity. Each creation is thoughtfully conceived not simply as part of a menu, but as a refined experience designed to elevate and harmonize with the atmosphere of a truly special occasion.



Where vision meets expert guidance



The experience began with a presentation by Corina Lazăr, Senior Event Manager, who introduced guests to the hotel’s extensive capabilities in hosting exceptional events, highlighting the versatility of its venues and the expertise that defines celebrations at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel.



Throughout the event, couples were welcomed and guided by the hotel’s accredited wedding planners, Livia Agrigoroaei and Dana Cioaca, who offered personalized advice, answered questions, and accompanied guests on tours of the event spaces. With nearly two decades dedicated exclusively to weddings, Livia Agrigoroaei celebrates 25 years with the company and has coordinated hundreds of celebrations, contributing significantly to the hotel’s reputation as a trusted wedding destination. During the event, couples connected with the events team through interactive workshops and personalized conversations, actively engaging with questions and exploring key aspects of wedding planning.



A curated circle of wedding creators



The Wedding Atelier brought together a carefully curated group of partners who share a common philosophy of elegance — refined, intentional, and timeless. Brides were invited to discover the creative process behind wedding gowns through a dedicated workshop led by Aryanna Karen, while wedding photography with Mihai Roman explored the art of capturing the subtle, emotional moments that give a celebration its depth. Floral design and décor by Daria Special illustrated how thoughtfully composed arrangements shape the atmosphere of a wedding, complemented by fine jewelry presented by Coriolan and sartorial elegance for grooms showcased by Adina Buzatu.



Grateful for This Beginning, Inspired for the Journey Ahead



More than an event, the experience became a moment of inspiration — a place where couples could imagine, explore, and begin shaping the celebration that marks the start of their shared journey.



At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, where countless weddings come to life each year, it was a privilege to welcome guests into this experience and to be part of the first steps toward many beautiful love stories yet to unfold.



Building on this edition, The Wedding Atelier will continue to evolve as an ongoing concept, with future editions designed to bring couples new inspiration, expert guidance, and fresh perspectives on the art of celebrating love.



*This is a press release.