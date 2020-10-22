Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:42
Real Estate

Belgian logistics developer WDP has EUR 142 mln ongoing projects in Romania

22 October 2020
Belgian logistics developer WDP (Warehouses de Pauw) completed projects worth EUR 97 million in Romania in the first nine months of this year, according to the group’s financial report.

The completed projects include new warehouses or expansions of existing ones for clients such as Auchan, Pirelli, Aeronamic Eastern Europe, Alcar, Lecom, and Aggreko.

WDP also has ongoing projects in Romania worth EUR 142 million, which should be delivered in the next 12 months.

Among the beneficiaries of the new investments are retailers Profi and Carrefour, fashion retailer LPP, sportswear retailer Decathlon, beer producer Ursus Breweries, and Rosti, a supplier for the packaging industry.

WDP’s portfolio in Romania at the end of September 2020 included 53 lettable properties with a gross lettable area of one million sqm and more than 452 hectares of land.

The Romanian properties were valued at EUR 711 million, or 16% of the group’s total portfolio.

The group’s net rental income in Romania in the first nine months of this year amounted to EUR 27 mln.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Normal
Normal
 

