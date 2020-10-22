Belgian logistics developer WDP has EUR 142 mln ongoing projects in Romania

Belgian logistics developer WDP (Warehouses de Pauw) completed projects worth EUR 97 million in Romania in the first nine months of this year, according to the group’s financial report.

The completed projects include new warehouses or expansions of existing ones for clients such as Auchan, Pirelli, Aeronamic Eastern Europe, Alcar, Lecom, and Aggreko.

WDP also has ongoing projects in Romania worth EUR 142 million, which should be delivered in the next 12 months.

Among the beneficiaries of the new investments are retailers Profi and Carrefour, fashion retailer LPP, sportswear retailer Decathlon, beer producer Ursus Breweries, and Rosti, a supplier for the packaging industry.

WDP’s portfolio in Romania at the end of September 2020 included 53 lettable properties with a gross lettable area of one million sqm and more than 452 hectares of land.

The Romanian properties were valued at EUR 711 million, or 16% of the group’s total portfolio.

The group’s net rental income in Romania in the first nine months of this year amounted to EUR 27 mln.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

