Waterdrop Launches Microlyte Recharge on the Romanian Market, a Functional Hydration Range Adapted to the Fast-Paced Rhythm of the Beginning of the Year

At the beginning of the year, in a context marked by the return to daily routines after the holiday season and the resumption of physical activities at a sustained pace, Waterdrop announces the launch of its new Microlyte Recharge range on the Romanian market. Available starting today, the new range has been developed to support the body’s balance during periods of increased physical and mental demand.

Microlyte Recharge enriches water with four electrolytes, six vitamins, and zinc, providing a functional hydration formula with no added sugar, calories, or other common additives found in conventional electrolyte drinks. The range addresses the current needs of consumers seeking efficient hydration solutions tailored to an active lifestyle.



Accumulated fatigue, low temperatures, and increased pressure on both a professional and personal level often characterize the first months of the year. In this context, proper hydration remains essential for overall well-being, yet it is frequently neglected or replaced with options that involve nutritional compromises. Microlyte Recharge offers a practical alternative that is easy to integrate into daily routines.



The Microlyte Recharge range comes in the form of hydration cubes that dissolve in water and contain a combination of four essential electrolytes, sodium, calcium, magnesium, and chloride, alongside six vitamins and zinc. The formula contains no calories, carbohydrates, sugar, caffeine, gluten, or artificial preservatives. It is designed to support the body’s electrolyte balance in a variety of situations, from sports activities and travel to demanding office days or periods of prolonged effort.

“Microlyte Recharge was designed as a hydration solution that responds to real needs observed in the everyday lives of active people. We wanted a clear formula, without unnecessary ingredients, that can be used consistently regardless of context, and that functionally complements water”, Waterdrop representatives state.

The Microlyte Recharge range is currently available in newly launched flavors, each developed to suit different preferences and consumption moments. Grapefruit Recharge features a sweet-and-tangy profile with slightly bitter notes inspired by the natural taste of grapefruit, making it suitable for physical exertion or travel when electrolyte replenishment is needed. Lemon-Mint Recharge combines lemon flavor with refreshing mint notes and is designed for consistent hydration throughout the day, including during light physical activity and an intensive work schedule. Strawberry Recharge completes the new launches with a fruity, approachable flavor, appealing to those looking for a simple solution that integrates easily into daily hydration.



Alongside these, Microlyte Berry remains part of the portfolio and is now available in a refreshed external design, while maintaining the same formulation.

“Hydration is not a uniform process, and the body’s needs vary depending on activity level, pace, and lifestyle. With Microlyte Recharge, we offer flexibility and the ability to adapt hydration to these differences, without loading the body with sugar or calories”, company representatives add.

Products from the Microlyte Recharge range are available in packs of 12 Microlytes, designed for moderate consumption during demanding moments throughout the day. Depending on stock availability, the external packaging of the products may vary without affecting the composition or recipe of the cubes inside.



Through the launch of Microlyte Recharge, Waterdrop expands its portfolio of functional hydration solutions and strengthens its presence on the local market, responding to a current need among Romanian consumers. The new range targets those looking for easy-to-manage hydration options for an intense start to the year, where balance, energy, and simplicity become real priorities in everyday choices.



About Waterdrop®



Founded in 2016 by Martin Donald Murray and Henry Murray, Waterdrop® is a brand with a mission to encourage people around the world to drink more water for a healthier, longer, and more sustainable life. In 2022, Waterdrop® was recognized by the Financial Times as the fastest-growing company in Europe's food and Beverage sector



Present in over 40 countries worldwide, thanks to the growing passion and support of its community, Waterdrop® stores can now be found across Asia, Europe, and the United States. Waterdrop® serves more than 1 million customers globally.



The company is committed to the responsible use of its core resource, water, and to contributing to environmental protection. Through its innovative solutions, Waterdrop® saves up to 98% in packaging and CO₂ emissions, helping conserve the planet’s resources. Waterdrop® stands for functionality and design at the highest standards of quality and aesthetics. Thanks to the quality of its ingredients and the unique design of its products, Waterdrop® remains close to its community in everyday life and actively promotes a balanced lifestyle.



