Video

Docudrama about George Washington, partly shot in Romania, premiers on History channel

The docudrama Washington, which was partly shot in Romania, will be available to local viewers on the History channel, between July 3 and July 5.

The series follows the first president of the United States, as he goes from a young man starting his military career to the leader who builds the US on the democratic principles still valid today.

Many of the scenes that bring back the historical events in which George Washington was involved were shot in Romania.

Filming took place for a month, in Bucharest and several other sites, like the Călugăreni fields, where the reenactment of the Saratoga battle was shot.

The three-part series reveals the personality of one of the United States’ founding fathers both through historical reenactments and comments from personalities such as former US president Bill Clinton or state secretary Colin Powell.

Well-known historians and biographers were involved in checking the historic info, including Doris Kearns Goodwin, also a Pulitzer Prize winner and producer of the series.

(Photo: History Facebook Page)

[email protected]