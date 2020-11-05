Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:01
Entertainment
Video
Action film starring Charlize Theron, Romanian Anamaria Marinca available on Netflix in July
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Old Guard, the newest film starring Charlize Theron, will be available on Netflix starting July 10.
The film’s cast also includes Romanian actress Anamaria Marinca, known for her lead role in Cristian Mungiu’s film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days , the winner of the Palme d’Or in 2007.

The movie, currently in the post-production phase, is based on Greg Rucka’s novel and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

It focuses on a group of mercenaries led by warrior Andy, played by Charlize Theron. The mercenaries, who are immortal, have been protecting people for centuries. When the team is recruited to work on an urgent mission, and their extraordinary abilities are exposed, Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest addition to the team, need to defend the group from those who want to replicate it and use their powers at all costs.

The cast also includes Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 12:01
Entertainment
Video
Action film starring Charlize Theron, Romanian Anamaria Marinca available on Netflix in July
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Old Guard, the newest film starring Charlize Theron, will be available on Netflix starting July 10.
The film’s cast also includes Romanian actress Anamaria Marinca, known for her lead role in Cristian Mungiu’s film 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days , the winner of the Palme d’Or in 2007.

The movie, currently in the post-production phase, is based on Greg Rucka’s novel and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

It focuses on a group of mercenaries led by warrior Andy, played by Charlize Theron. The mercenaries, who are immortal, have been protecting people for centuries. When the team is recruited to work on an urgent mission, and their extraordinary abilities are exposed, Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest addition to the team, need to defend the group from those who want to replicate it and use their powers at all costs.

The cast also includes Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15