Ukrainian streaming service MEGOGO launches in Romania

MEGOGO, an international media service founded in Kyiv and operating since 2011 in 15 countries across Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus, has been launched in Romania.

Primarily focused on online streaming, MEGOGO offers numerous free TV channels, as well as an Optim TV subscription, at the price of RON 14.99, featuring over 100 TV programs. Among these are Kanal D, Romania TV, TraLaLa TV, TVR 1, Național TV, TV1000, Viasat History, Epic Drama, Bollywood TV, and others.

The TV section includes interactive features, such as catch-up (recording shows), allowing viewers to watch their favorite shows and series at their preferred time.

"We are happy to welcome potential users from Romania. Our main goal is to provide an online streaming platform with quality content. Today, we take our first step, backed by years of unique experience in the world and solid relationships with the largest international studios: Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, and others. We've conducted extensive market research and localized the product into Romanian, adapting to local preferences, agreements with rights holders, and implementing secure payment systems. We will continue to expand our content library, so stay tuned," said Constantin Pandele, in charge of the service's development in Romania.

In addition to online television, MEGOGO already has over 1,000 movies and cartoons from top studios in its VOD catalog: Warner Bros., Disney, Pixar, DC, Marvel, 20th Century Fox, Paramount, and others. These include new releases such as “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”, “Avatar: The Way of Water”, “The Marvels”, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, “Elemental”, “Wonka”, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, etc., as well as classic stories like “Home Alone”, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”, “The Matrix”, the “Harry Potter” series, “Die Hard”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, and more.

The movie section features functions such as recommendations based on previous viewings, and some titles can be downloaded to devices for offline viewing.

"For several months, we have worked on developing our program grid: local, regional, national, and international for the official launch of the offer. Technically, we managed to operationalize all the details so that the platform becomes functional in Romania's streaming market. We are in the negotiation phase, working on several partnerships that support the service's expansion in the immediate future," added Constantin Pandele.

The MEGOGO application is available for download on Google Play, App Store, Smart TV, and soon on gaming consoles.

MEGOGO is an international media service founded in Kyiv in 2011. It is a leader among OTT platforms in Ukraine, operating in Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus.

(Photo source: MEGOGO)