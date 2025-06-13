Wage share in Romania peaks at 45.6% y/y in 12 months to March 2025

The wage share in Romania (the share of the gross value added disbursed as total labour compensation) reached 45.6% in Romania in the 12 months to March 2025, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The dynamics of the wage share reflect how much the real wages have increased above labour productivity during a certain period of time.

Thus, the recent increase reflects a significant advance in wages (total compensations, social security contributions included, 12-month rolling average) compared to past years. However, this is partly due to weak crops.

A summary by the economic sector reveals that the rise in the wage share in Romania over the past years has been partly due to the change in the structure of the economy – and not necessarily the result of unsustainable wage increases. The sector of IT&C has been by far the most dynamic.

