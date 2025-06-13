Macro

Wage share in Romania peaks at 45.6% y/y in 12 months to March 2025

13 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The wage share in Romania (the share of the gross value added disbursed as total labour compensation) reached 45.6% in Romania in the 12 months to March 2025, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The dynamics of the wage share reflect how much the real wages have increased above labour productivity during a certain period of time.

Thus, the recent increase reflects a significant advance in wages (total compensations, social security contributions included, 12-month rolling average) compared to past years. However, this is partly due to weak crops.

A summary by the economic sector reveals that the rise in the wage share in Romania over the past years has been partly due to the change in the structure of the economy – and not necessarily the result of unsustainable wage increases. The sector of IT&C has been by far the most dynamic.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Macro

Wage share in Romania peaks at 45.6% y/y in 12 months to March 2025

13 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The wage share in Romania (the share of the gross value added disbursed as total labour compensation) reached 45.6% in Romania in the 12 months to March 2025, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The dynamics of the wage share reflect how much the real wages have increased above labour productivity during a certain period of time.

Thus, the recent increase reflects a significant advance in wages (total compensations, social security contributions included, 12-month rolling average) compared to past years. However, this is partly due to weak crops.

A summary by the economic sector reveals that the rise in the wage share in Romania over the past years has been partly due to the change in the structure of the economy – and not necessarily the result of unsustainable wage increases. The sector of IT&C has been by far the most dynamic.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision
13 June 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz wins race to head Romania’s reformist party USR
13 June 2025
Society
Romanian president Nicușor Dan lays wreaths at monuments dedicated to the 1990 Mineriad
13 June 2025
Society
Romania issues travel warnings after Israel's attack on Iran, several flights cancelled
13 June 2025
Politics
Limited progress on fiscal plan amid political deadlock in Romania
13 June 2025
Macro
Fiscal plan to play key role in Romania’s fragile sovereign rating 
13 June 2025
Culture
Public access expanded at presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest under new program
12 June 2025
Society
Romanian government offers condolences to India after deadly plane crash