Revenues of Vodafone Romania down 2% in January-March

The revenues of Romania’s second-largest mobile operator, Vodafone, declined by 1.6% year-on-year to EUR 173 million in the last quarter of the group’s fiscal year (January-March 2019), according to data released by the company.

The revenues from services over the entire fiscal year were EUR 715.3 million, corresponding to 0.7% year-on-year organic rise. Nominally, the revenues from services dropped by 1.1% year-on-year, but this was because of the cut in the regulated Mobile Termination Rates (MTR) from 0.96 eurocents per minute to 0.84 eurocents per minute for mobile voice calls. On an organic basis (filtering out the effects of the regulations), the revenue from services increased by 0.7% in the year ended March 31, 2019.

Vodafone Romania recorded a total of 9.75 million customers on March 31, 2019, and posted a 1.1% increase over the same period last year. Of the total number of customers, almost 9 million are mobile users.

On March 31, 2019, the post-paid customer base accounted for 48.2% of the total, with the prepaid users accounting for the rest of 58.2%. The share of subscribers in the total mobile customer base increased by 0.6 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year.

Mobile ARPU (average revenue per user) of Vodafone Romania was 5.9 euros in the year ending March 31, 2019, a slight decrease compared to last year as a consequence of the MTR reduction.

“The year to come will be full of challenges, but also important opportunities for new technologies. Also, we’ll maintain our commitment to continue investing in Romania through acquiring UPC and launch, after the approval from the European Commission, a complete and competitive portfolio of both mobile and fixed services,” stated Murielle Lorilloux, CEO Vodafone Romania.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)