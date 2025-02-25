Vodafone buys provider of car fleet monitoring solutions in Romania

Vodafone Romania has completed the full acquisition of iSys Professional Ploiești, a provider of car fleet monitoring solutions operating under the iTrack brand, according to Profit.ro.

The company's services will be integrated into Vodafone's existing fleet management solutions, Profit.ro reported.

The shares were sold by Eduard Ion Pughin (60%) and Corvin Gabriel Pughin (40%), who are also the owners of Romanian computer systems manufacturer Maguay.

Founded in 2008, iSys Professional specializes in custom software development and has 46 employees as of 2023. The company reported a 41% increase in turnover last year, reaching RON 19.63 million, while net profit more than doubled to RON 4.37 million, a 118% rise.

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)