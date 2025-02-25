M&A

Vodafone buys provider of car fleet monitoring solutions in Romania

25 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vodafone Romania has completed the full acquisition of iSys Professional Ploiești, a provider of car fleet monitoring solutions operating under the iTrack brand, according to Profit.ro

The company's services will be integrated into Vodafone's existing fleet management solutions, Profit.ro reported.

The shares were sold by Eduard Ion Pughin (60%) and Corvin Gabriel Pughin (40%), who are also the owners of Romanian computer systems manufacturer Maguay.

Founded in 2008, iSys Professional specializes in custom software development and has 46 employees as of 2023. The company reported a 41% increase in turnover last year, reaching RON 19.63 million, while net profit more than doubled to RON 4.37 million, a 118% rise.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

Vodafone buys provider of car fleet monitoring solutions in Romania

25 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Vodafone Romania has completed the full acquisition of iSys Professional Ploiești, a provider of car fleet monitoring solutions operating under the iTrack brand, according to Profit.ro

The company's services will be integrated into Vodafone's existing fleet management solutions, Profit.ro reported.

The shares were sold by Eduard Ion Pughin (60%) and Corvin Gabriel Pughin (40%), who are also the owners of Romanian computer systems manufacturer Maguay.

Founded in 2008, iSys Professional specializes in custom software development and has 46 employees as of 2023. The company reported a 41% increase in turnover last year, reaching RON 19.63 million, while net profit more than doubled to RON 4.37 million, a 118% rise.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 February 2025
Culture
Romanian literature: Mircea Cărtărescu’s Solenoid longlisted for International Booker Prize 2025
25 February 2025
Politics
Romanian governing coalition reportedly agrees to dismiss Electoral Authority head Toni Greblă
25 February 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right opposition files no-confidence motion against government
25 February 2025
Transport
Tarom cancels Bucharest-Athens flight this Friday due to Greek air traffic controllers' strike
25 February 2025
Society
Two new dinosaur species discovered in Romania’s Hațeg Basin
25 February 2025
Energy
Danish Eurowind completes installation of Romania's largest wind turbines
24 February 2025
Politics
Romania’s acting president calls parties to consultations ahead of EU summit on Ukraine, security
24 February 2025
Politics
Update - Three years of war: Romania reaffirms full commitment to Ukraine’s freedom and sovereignty, interim president says