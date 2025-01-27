Sinaia mayor placed under judicial control on bail, denies corruption allegations

Vlad Oprea, the mayor of the popular mountain town of Sinaia, has been placed under judicial control on bail in the case in which he faces several charges of corruption. The bail was set at RON 600,000 (some EUR 120,000). However, he said "a group of interests" is behind the accusations, and denied taking any bribes.

According to the news agency Agerpres, Oprea was also prohibited from exercising the position from which he allegedly committed the offense of abuse of office.

Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) detained Vlad Oprea for 24 hours beginning January 23 on charges of bribery in continuous form, conducting financial operations incompatible with his position, false in asset declarations, abuse of office, and influence peddling. Among other allegations, the investigators said Oprea indirectly received a total bribe of EUR 238,000 from a company representative to expedite the necessary documentation for constructing a hotel in Sinaia.

After leaving the police station on Friday, January 24, Oprea told Digi24 that the accusations against him were part of a plan orchestrated by "a group of interests that wants to take control of Sinaia." He also confirmed that the judicial control prevents him from entering the City Hall or exercising his duties as mayor.

"I am prohibited from speaking with certain individuals, some of whom I don't even know, and I am subject to judicial control, meaning I am not allowed to enter the town hall or perform my duties as mayor. It is clear that behind these actions is the same group of interests that wants to take control of Sinaia, and it is obvious that I have no connection whatsoever to those who scammed dozens of Romanians into buying the same apartments two or three times, which is also unacceptable," Vlad Oprea told Digi24 reporter Maria Colciar.

He referred, without naming him, to the complaint made by Vladimir Ciorbă, the owner of real estate developer Nordis, who accused him of taking a EUR 238,000 bribe to issue the permits needed for building a hotel in Sinaia.

The mayor denied taking any bribes, saying: "I had nothing to do with such things. It's out of the question!"

Vlad Oprea also announced his intention to challenge the accusations and comply with the legal deadlines for posting bail.

"I will pay the bail within the legal timeframe, and as long as I can contest these allegations, I will do so," he said.

Businessman Vladimir Ciorbă confirmed in a message on social media that he is the one who reported the mayor of Sinaia, Vlad Oprea. He stated that, from the very beginning, the Nordis company, which wanted to build a hotel complex in the resort town of Valea Prahovei, faced "numerous obstacles," with the necessary documents being blocked "mainly by mayor Vlad Oprea," News.ro reported. He claimed that due to the lack of permits, the Nordis Sinaia project, which was supposed to receive an investment of EUR 20 million, experienced unjustified delays of over 3 years and 7 months.

Vlad Oprea is currently serving his sixth term as mayor of Sinaia, after being re-elected last year.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)