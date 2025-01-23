Update: DNA confirmed that Sinaia mayor Vlad Oprea had been detained for 24 hours beginning January 23 on charges of bribery in continuous form, conducting financial operations incompatible with his position, false in asset declarations, abuse of office, and influence peddling.

The prosecutors also said that Oprea indirectly received a total bribe of EUR 238,000 from a company representative to expedite the necessary documentation for constructing a hotel/aparthotel in Sinaia. "Part of the amount of EUR 238,000 collected by the suspect's mother's company was allegedly used for the purchase of a concrete plant in Turkey, worth EUR 133,800," reads the DNA statement.

Investigators also stated that Vlad Oprea was actually involved in the administration of this commercial company in which his mother is associated, while the the administrator is his sister.

Moreover, the income obtained from the company of Oprea's mother for supplying concrete to various commercial partners and the income received from the sale of a concrete station were allegedly used for the construction, arrangement, and furnishing of the mayor's villa located in Sinaia.

The same investigation allegedly revealed that from July 2019 to January 2024, Oprea allowed unauthorized public catering services to operate at a restaurant in Sinaia to gain illicit advantages.

Moreover, DNA says, in 2022-2023, Vlad Oprea allegedly hid and concealed the true origin of sums of money collected by a close associate through the company he managed, "knowing that these come from the commission of corruption crimes." The money would have been used to purchase, restore, rehabilitate, and transform the Lapouble castle in Orthez, France, into a hotel and guesthouse and the barn into a restaurant.

A media investigation published last year by Recorder showed that Vlad Oprea, the mayor of Sinaia, has an impressive fortune hidden from public view. He allegedly owns several properties, including a castle in France, which was bought under the name of one of his close associates. One of Oprea's associates, Beniamin Gonț, serves as a front for the Liberal (PNL) mayor, journalists said.

The same media investigation also looked at the massive 1,000-square-meter villa the mayor built in a protected area in the city and the private road he built to the property with alleged public funds.

Initial story: Prosecutors from Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) reportedly detained Vlad Oprea, the mayor of the popular mountain town of Sinaia, for 24 hours on Thursday, January 23. He faces corruption charges in a case investigated by the DNA, with further searches set to take place at the Sinaia City Hall later today, in the presence of the mayor, according to Agerpres.

On Wednesday, investigators conducted searches at the City Hall, the mayor's residence, the home of an associate, and the office of the local police chief. Oprea was then questioned at the DNA headquarters in Bucharest.

Judicial sources quoted by news agency Agerpres said that Vlad Oprea allegedly demanded and received, indirectly, nearly EUR 240,000 in bribes from representatives of Nordis Best Construct to expedite the necessary documentation for constructing a hotel/aparthotel in Sinaia.

Additionally, between 2021 and 2024, Oprea allegedly managed the company Privacons SRL through intermediaries, conducting financial operations incompatible with his role as mayor, thereby securing illicit benefits.

Judicial sources quoted by the media also claim that from July 2019 to January 2024, Oprea allowed unauthorized public catering services to operate at a restaurant in Sinaia to gain illicit advantages.

He reportedly faces multiple charges, including bribery in continuous form, conducting financial operations incompatible with his position, abuse of office, and money laundering.

DNA had not released an official statement by the time this story was published.

Vlad Oprea is currently serving his sixth term as mayor of Sinaia.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)