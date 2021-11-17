Berlin-based fintech Vivid launches in Romania

German all-in-one financial platform Vivid announced its launch on the Romanian market on Wednesday, November 17. Romania is the seventh country where the fintech lands, after Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Slovenia.

The Berlin-based startup combines spending, saving, and investing in a single app, aiming to become a platform where beginner investors can learn about financial markets and grow their savings safely. It raised EUR 60 million in its Series B funding round in April 2021, which Greenoaks led with participation from existing investor Ribbit Capital.

“The Romanian market is well developed, with many financially educated investors. We are aimed here at individuals who are digital natives and looking for an easy and low cost way to invest and grow their money. Currently, millions of people are discovering the world of investments and stock trading for the first time. We want to make sure that these new investors are well prepared. With the comprehensive guidebook, which is constantly being enhanced by our experienced team, users learn about the stock market and what they need to know for trading. This should enable all users to understand investment processes better, but also to recognize opportunities as well as risks,” said Alexander Emeshev, co-founder of Vivid.

Vivid was founded in Berlin in 2019 by Artem Yamanov and Alexander Emeshev and has a team of over 300 employees in offices in Berlin, Dublin, Amsterdam and Moscow. After only one year, Vivid has already raised over EUR 100 million from renowned investors, including Ribbit Capital and Greenoaks Capital, being valued at EUR 360 million.

Over 130,000 clients in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Portugal currently use Vivid’s products.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)