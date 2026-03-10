A Visit to the International Deutsche Schule Bukarest: Open Day, March 7, 2026

News from Companies

What does a school look like before a child becomes one of its students? The answer is rarely found in brochures or presentations, but rather in the everyday reality of a campus — in classrooms, conversations with teachers, and the way learning is organized.

On March 7, Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest opened its doors to families interested in discovering the school’s educational environment and understanding how the German academic model is implemented in Bucharest.



The event brought together parents and children exploring different stages of education, from preschool to high school. For many visitors, it was the first opportunity to see how a school organized according to the German education system operates within an international community.



The morning began in the school’s lobby, where visitors were welcomed by the iDSBU team and introduced to the structure of the educational pathway. Teachers and school representatives outlined the key principles of the German system and explained how these are applied throughout the different levels of education offered by the school.



The presentation quickly turned into an open conversation. Parents raised questions about learning pace, curriculum structure, and the differences between this educational model and the systems they were more familiar with.



Teachers also explained the school’s multilingual approach. While the curriculum follows the German educational framework, students also study other international languages such as English and French, allowing them to develop strong language competencies within a multilingual academic environment.



In addition to language learning, core subjects such as mathematics, physics, and the natural sciences are taught with a focus on conceptual understanding and logical reasoning. The objective is not only to transmit knowledge but also to encourage analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.



After the discussion, visitors were invited to tour the campus. Walking through classrooms and learning spaces gave families a clearer picture of the daily learning environment and the organization of school activities.



The visit also offered insight into how academic rigor is balanced with the development of independence and self-confidence. Students are encouraged to analyze information, formulate arguments, and gradually develop their own way of thinking.



At the end of high school, students take the Deutsches Internationales Abitur (DIA) — the German secondary school leaving qualification — which grants access to universities in Germany as well as many other international higher-education systems.



For many families, the Open Day provided a valuable opportunity to experience the school environment firsthand and to better understand the academic pathway offered by the German educational model.



*This is a press release.