Street food & Romanian wine at Sibiu gastronomy event

Vino, a gastronomy festival, will have its first edition between May 17 and May 19 in Sibiu, in central Romania.

The event will be held in Tineretului Park and is part of the European Region of Gastronomy program, which takes place this year in Sibiu. Besides the food and beverage offer, the event also covers concerts, workshops for children and sports activities.

Sibiu received in January 2017 the European Region of Gastronomy 2019 title from the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Art and Tourism. The region of the South Aegean in Greece will also be European Region of Gastronomy next year.

The European Region of Gastronomy award aims to contribute to better quality of life in European regions, by highlighting distinctive food cultures, educating for better health and sustainability and stimulating gastronomic innovation. IGCAT (International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism) organizes the award with the support of European institutions.

(Photo: VINO Sibiu Facebook Page)

