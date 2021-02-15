Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Events

Village Museum in Bucharest hosts fair dedicated to 'martisor' spring tradition

15 February 2021
The Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest will host the Primavara la sat (Spring in the village) fair between February 22 and March 7. The event is dedicated to the local martisor spring tradition.

Local artisans and artists will be present at the fair with a wide variety of martisoare, giving those who visit the fair a wide offer to choose from.

The fair will stay open between 10:00 and 16:30, News.ro reported. Further details are available here.

The tradition of martisor is one of the most important spring traditions in Romania. Celebrated on March 1, the martisor marks the changing of seasons and beginning of spring. Men usually offer women martisoare – small symbolic items tied with a red and white entwined cord - between March 1 and March 8, as a sign of respect and love. Some women choose to wear the martisor all March as it is believed that the one who wears the red and white string will be strong and healthy in the year to come. 

In December 2017, the tradition of martisor was included on the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

