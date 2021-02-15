Village Museum in Bucharest hosts fair dedicated to ‘martisor’ spring tradition

The Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum in Bucharest will host the Primavara la sat (Spring in the village) fair between February 22 and March 7. The event is dedicated to the local martisor spring tradition.

Local artisans and artists will be present at the fair with a wide variety of martisoare, giving those who visit the fair a wide offer to choose from.

The fair will stay open between 10:00 and 16:30, News.ro reported. Further details are available here.

The tradition of martisor is one of the most important spring traditions in Romania. Celebrated on March 1, the martisor marks the changing of seasons and beginning of spring. Men usually offer women martisoare – small symbolic items tied with a red and white entwined cord - between March 1 and March 8, as a sign of respect and love. Some women choose to wear the martisor all March as it is believed that the one who wears the red and white string will be strong and healthy in the year to come.

In December 2017, the tradition of martisor was included on the UNESCO Intangible Heritage list.

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)