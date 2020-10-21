Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 08:05
Business

Romania’s video games industry exceeds USD 200 mln

21 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The turnover of the game development industry in Romania, which includes over 100 local studios, exceeded USD 200 million in 2019 for the first time, according to the annual study of RGDA (Romanian Game Developers' Association). The industry's turnover thus rose by 14.7% compared to 2018.

In 2019, the industry stood out through several famous games created in Romania by the large gaming studios' local offices, such as Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and EA's FIFA 2020.

According to the report's authors, five critical years are coming, when the local industry must prove its creative potential and produce original titles with international impact. The state's support would greatly help, they argue - highlighting Poland's case where such state aid resulted in over 50 game developers listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Over half (59%) of the Romanian studios are based in Bucharest, 17% in Cluj-Napoca, 7% in Iasi, 5% in Timisoara, and 3% in Brasov, the rest operating in small towns across the country.

In the industry with more than 6,000 specialists, 74.2% of studios are video game developers, while 12.1% provide quality assurance, location, and creative outsourcing services. About 10.3% of studios work as publishers for their own games, and 3.4% of studios create gaming infrastructure solutions.

The ten largest Romanian game developers by their 2019 turnover are Ubisoft Romania, Electronic Arts Romania, Gameloft Romania, Amber Studio, Playtika, Ati Studios, Super Hippo Games, Quantic Lab, King Games Studio, Bandai Namco, and Those Awesome Guys.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 08:05
Business

Romania’s video games industry exceeds USD 200 mln

21 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The turnover of the game development industry in Romania, which includes over 100 local studios, exceeded USD 200 million in 2019 for the first time, according to the annual study of RGDA (Romanian Game Developers' Association). The industry's turnover thus rose by 14.7% compared to 2018.

In 2019, the industry stood out through several famous games created in Romania by the large gaming studios' local offices, such as Ubisoft's Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and EA's FIFA 2020.

According to the report's authors, five critical years are coming, when the local industry must prove its creative potential and produce original titles with international impact. The state's support would greatly help, they argue - highlighting Poland's case where such state aid resulted in over 50 game developers listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

Over half (59%) of the Romanian studios are based in Bucharest, 17% in Cluj-Napoca, 7% in Iasi, 5% in Timisoara, and 3% in Brasov, the rest operating in small towns across the country.

In the industry with more than 6,000 specialists, 74.2% of studios are video game developers, while 12.1% provide quality assurance, location, and creative outsourcing services. About 10.3% of studios work as publishers for their own games, and 3.4% of studios create gaming infrastructure solutions.

The ten largest Romanian game developers by their 2019 turnover are Ubisoft Romania, Electronic Arts Romania, Gameloft Romania, Amber Studio, Playtika, Ati Studios, Super Hippo Games, Quantic Lab, King Games Studio, Bandai Namco, and Those Awesome Guys.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath
18 October 2020
Social
Bucharest to close schools, cinemas, theaters, indoor restaurants as it enters “red scenario”
15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"