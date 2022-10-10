Long-distance trail Via Transilvanica, officially inaugurated in Romania

Via Transilvanica, the 1,400 km long distance trail that crosses Romania from Putna to Drobeta-Turnu Severin, was officially inaugurated this past weekend. The grand opening event took place in Alba Iulia on Saturday, October 8.

In addition to a variety of events, such as exhibitions, fairs and live music, the event also included the official opening of the Alba section - the last of the route’s segments. “It is a sector of 141 km, which passes through many cities full of history and is not without spectacular natural landscapes, where the Dacic heritage is strongly felt,” reads a Facebook post of Via Transilvanica.

The long-distance trail is a project of Tășuleasa Social, a local NGO that deals with environmental, educational, social, and cultural issues. It was launched more than four years ago, being promoted as the ‘road that unites.’

It was arranged in stages, with the first 100 km completed in 2018 in Bistrița-Năsăud county, followed by another 800 km by 2020, according to its official website. The trail got an extra 254 km in 2021 and was finally completed this year.

Via Transilvanica can be travelled either for several weeks in full length or partially in a few days, by foot or by bike. It gives travellers the chance to discover various parts of Romania in quite a unique way - different regions with their history, people, culture, landmarks, and stories.

A traveller’s guide is available here.

