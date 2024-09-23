Swiss vacuum valve producer VAT builds factory in Romania

VAT Romania, part of the Swiss group manufacturer and supplier of vacuum valves, has started the construction of its new factory, located in VGP Park Arad.

The factory will be the third main global production facility for VAT, alongside the headquarters in Switzerland and the facility in Malaysia. It will also host engineering departments, IT, and other functions that go beyond the basic scope of manufacturing.

The premises for the new factory, which will also host offices and a canteen for employees, will become fully operational in early 2026, Profit.ro reported.

VAT Romania reported RON 112 million (EUR 23 mln) turnover and RON 3.5 mln net profit last year with an average number of 282 employees.

