Business

Swiss vacuum valve producer VAT builds factory in Romania

23 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

VAT Romania, part of the Swiss group manufacturer and supplier of vacuum valves, has started the construction of its new factory, located in VGP Park Arad.

The factory will be the third main global production facility for VAT, alongside the headquarters in Switzerland and the facility in Malaysia. It will also host engineering departments, IT, and other functions that go beyond the basic scope of manufacturing.

The premises for the new factory, which will also host offices and a canteen for employees, will become fully operational in early 2026, Profit.ro reported.

VAT Romania reported RON 112 million (EUR 23 mln) turnover and RON 3.5 mln net profit last year with an average number of 282 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Swiss vacuum valve producer VAT builds factory in Romania

23 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

VAT Romania, part of the Swiss group manufacturer and supplier of vacuum valves, has started the construction of its new factory, located in VGP Park Arad.

The factory will be the third main global production facility for VAT, alongside the headquarters in Switzerland and the facility in Malaysia. It will also host engineering departments, IT, and other functions that go beyond the basic scope of manufacturing.

The premises for the new factory, which will also host offices and a canteen for employees, will become fully operational in early 2026, Profit.ro reported.

VAT Romania reported RON 112 million (EUR 23 mln) turnover and RON 3.5 mln net profit last year with an average number of 282 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 September 2024
Events
Bucharest events: George Enescu Philharmonic adds jazz season, Baroque music concerts
24 September 2024
Culture
Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu to meet readers in New York next month
24 September 2024
Politics
Romanian president attends UN General Assembly in New York
24 September 2024
Macro
Romania rises public deficit target to 6.9% of GDP under "positive" but risky revision 
23 September 2024
Transport
Brașov has the most accessible public transportation system in Romania, report says
23 September 2024
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2024 to open at the end of November
23 September 2024
Justice
One of Romania’s most dangerous gangsters sentenced to prison in US
23 September 2024
People
Romania’s Emilia Șercan nominated for PRIX EUROPA European Journalist of the Year 2024