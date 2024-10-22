Romanian shipyard VARD Tulcea builds EUR 320 mln cable-laying vessel for Prysmian

Romanian shipyard VARD Tulcea, part of the world leading shipbuilder Vard Group owned by Fincantieri, will build a EUR 320 million cable-laying vessel for Prysmian – a Milan-headquartered company specializing in the production of electrical cable for use in the energy and telecom sectors and for optical fibers with manufacturing activities in Romania.

This is the third vessel of this type contracted by Prysmian to VARD and will be an upgrade to the first two: Mona Lisa, which is still under construction, and Leonardo da Vinci, which was already delivered by VARD to Prysmian in 2021, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The value of the contract includes the ship's equipment, which is not manufactured in Romania.

However, the contract demonstrates that the energy transition can be an opportunity for Romania and the local industry, as the ship that will be built in Tulcea is destined to operate in a global market, commented Ziarul Financiar.

"Prysmian's new innovative vessel is designed to support the development of energy networks in the context of the energy transition," said a Prysmian announcement published on the LinkedIn social network.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vard.com)