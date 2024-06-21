Culture

Vancouver City Hall proclaims June 24 as the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse

21 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The city of Vancouver, in western Canada, recently proclaimed June 24 as the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse. 

On June 20, during a ceremony at the Vancouver City Hall, deputy mayor Lenny Zhou handed a Proclamation to Gabriel Rotaru, the Consul General of Romania. This proclamation, issued by mayor Ken Sim on behalf of the City Council, declares June 24 as the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse, according to News.ro.

The event was attended by the entire team of the General Consulate, alongside prominent figures of the Romanian community in the Vancouver metropolitan area, including the leadership of the British Columbia Romanian Canadian Chamber of Commerce (BCRCCC), members of the Tezaur Românesc group, and the local Romanian-language media (Rompost TV)

Through this gesture, which holds special symbolic significance for Romanians and Romanian-Canadians within the consular jurisdiction, the Vancouver City Hall, B.C., joins other international institutions and organizations that have officially recognized the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse, celebrated annually on June 24, which coincides with the Feast of Sânziene.

In 2015, Washington DC City Hall declared June 24 the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse, the first of such proclamations. The celebration grew organically online around the La Blouse Roumaine community on Facebook and then received the support of institutions from around the world. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Vancouver City Hall proclaims June 24 as the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse

21 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The city of Vancouver, in western Canada, recently proclaimed June 24 as the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse. 

On June 20, during a ceremony at the Vancouver City Hall, deputy mayor Lenny Zhou handed a Proclamation to Gabriel Rotaru, the Consul General of Romania. This proclamation, issued by mayor Ken Sim on behalf of the City Council, declares June 24 as the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse, according to News.ro.

The event was attended by the entire team of the General Consulate, alongside prominent figures of the Romanian community in the Vancouver metropolitan area, including the leadership of the British Columbia Romanian Canadian Chamber of Commerce (BCRCCC), members of the Tezaur Românesc group, and the local Romanian-language media (Rompost TV)

Through this gesture, which holds special symbolic significance for Romanians and Romanian-Canadians within the consular jurisdiction, the Vancouver City Hall, B.C., joins other international institutions and organizations that have officially recognized the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse, celebrated annually on June 24, which coincides with the Feast of Sânziene.

In 2015, Washington DC City Hall declared June 24 the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse, the first of such proclamations. The celebration grew organically online around the La Blouse Roumaine community on Facebook and then received the support of institutions from around the world. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Albertophotography | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 June 2024
Defense
Volodymyr Zelensky grateful for Romania’s decision to donate Patriot system to Ukraine
21 June 2024
Society
Red alert-level heatwave hits southern Romania, causing traffic restrictions and drought
21 June 2024
Business
Continental invests EUR 45 mln in new production module at its factory in Romania's Sibiu
21 June 2024
Living in Romania
Romania among most affordable countries for fine dining in Europe
20 June 2024
Politics
Romania backs Mark Rutte for NATO top job as Klaus Iohannis withdraws from the race
20 June 2024
Defense
Romania decides to send Patriot system to Ukraine
20 June 2024
Education
Romanian students awarded at International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles
20 June 2024
Business
All companies and merchants in Romania must accept card payments, new regulation says