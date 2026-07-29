Music, film, local cuisine: Transylvanian Highlands host more than 20 events this August

The Transylvanian Highlands will host this August more than 20 events taking place in villages, fortified churches, traditional homesteads, medieval fortresses and cultural venues across the counties of Sibiu, Brașov and Mureș. Local cuisine, Saxon heritage, music, film, contemporary art and cycling routes are among the options for visitors in the area between Sibiu, Mediaș, Sighișoara, Rupea, and Făgăraș.

Local gastronomy and flower festivals

Hoghilag – The Land of Tuberoses, the event celebrating the tuberose, the flower that has become the village's symbol, is held over two weekends, on August 1-2 and August 8-9. Visitors are invited to explore the gardens of tuberose growers in Hoghilag, Valchid and Prod, meet the people keeping this tradition alive, and enjoy the festival's cultural program.

Hoghilag by Cristina Iliescu, from Asociația Colinele Transilvaniei

The Transylvanian Brunch series, now in its 19th season, will make eight stops across the Transylvanian Highlands in August: Ruja (August 1), Băgaciu (August 2), Cincșor (August 8), Ațel (August 12), Țapu (August 15), Hamba (August 16), Cincu (August 22) and Stejărișu (August 23). Each event combines a buffet prepared with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients with village tours, guided walks, workshops and visits to fortified churches. The brunches also support the preservation of historic monuments, with part of the proceeds going towards their conservation.

Saxon heritage and community gatherings

From August 6 to August 9, Haferland Week connects the villages of Bunești, Viscri, Archita, Saschiz, Cloașterf, Roadeș, Rupea, Meșendorf and Criț through a program celebrating Saxon heritage and culture. Brass band performances, traditional dances, concerts, guided tours, exhibitions and craft workshops will take place in fortified churches, medieval fortresses, restored barns and community spaces.

During the same period, Transylvanian Saxons originally from the villages in the Hârtibaciu Valley return to their home communities for annual reunions held in Agnita, Alțâna, Brădeni, Cincșor, Cincu, Dealu Frumos, Hamba, Hosman, Movile and Ruja. The program includes church services, brass band concerts, traditional dancing, performances, visits to fortified churches and evening gatherings where families and friends reunite after years spent living in different countries.

Meanwhile, Sighișoara hosts the ProEtnica Intercultural Festival, taking place from August 26 to August 30 in the town's Medieval Citadel. The 2026 edition brings together representatives of Romania's 20 national minorities for performances, exhibitions, debates and community events showcasing traditional dress, music and customs.

Transylvanian Brunch, photo: Asociația Colinele Transilvaniei

Concerts and film screenings

Until August 10, the towns and villages of Avrig, Biertan, Copșa Mare, Daneș, Dumbrăveni, Moșna and Richiș host events that are part of the ICon Arts Transylvania Festival. Classical, jazz and contemporary music concerts, artist residencies and masterclasses transform fortified churches and community spaces into stages for performers from Romania and abroad.

From August 14 to August 16, Biertan hosts the Full Moon Festival, dedicated to horror and fantasy cinema. Film screenings and related events make are part of the program of one of Romania's best-known niche film festivals.

At the same time, from August 21 to August 23, the village of Gherdeal hosts Venetic 5. Untitled, a three-day celebration of art in nature featuring sculpture and drawing workshops, music, film screenings, concerts, DJ sets, guided hikes, and activities for children.

Over the weekend of August 21–23, the fortified church in Hosman becomes the venue for the Holzstock Festival. Besides live music, the program includes film screenings, workshops, talks and guided hikes, encouraging visitors to spend the entire weekend in the village while exploring the surrounding countryside.

Photo: Traian Olinici for Transylvania Bike Trails Race

Cycling competition

From August 19 to August 23, the Transylvania Bike Trails Race Festival 2026 brings five days of cycling routes, cultural activities and local food experiences across six Saxon villages. The festival showcases the network of trails and country roads linking Saxon villages and their fortified churches. The festival's main race takes place on August 22, when participants can choose from 24 km, 42 km or 48 km routes. After the race, the program continues in Saschiz with local cuisine, live music and a campfire.

The Transylvanian Highlands are a certified ecotourism destination located between Sibiu, Mediaș, Sighișoara, Rupea and Făgăraș. The region brings together five UNESCO World Heritage sites, 60 fortified churches and more than 500 kilometers of trails for hiking, cycling and horseback riding, within one of Romania’s largest protected areas.

(Opening photo: Biertan by Sorin Onișor, from Asociația Colinele Transilvaniei)

simona@romania-insider.com