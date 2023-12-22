Energy

Utility companies complain that new tariffs in Romania don’t cover their costs

22 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The electricity distribution tariffs set for 2024 by Romania’s energy sector regulator do not favor massive investments in distribution networks, necessary to facilitate the imminent energy transition, warns the Association of Utility Companies (ACUE).

“It is the third year in a row when tariffs do not fully cover the distributors’ costs. The additional costs generated by the price explosion in the wholesale market from 2022 are expected to be recovered by the distributors over a period of 5 years. The cost of the capital required to make the investments is not covered by the current regulations, and the tariff setting methodology is not adapted to the objectives that our country has assumed in the complex process of the energy transition,” ACUE explains.

The distribution operators in Romania have already accessed EUR 1.1 billion from the Modernization Fund and have asked the authorities to supplement the non-reimbursable support that will relieve the tariffs paid by consumers and that will facilitate much greater investments in the network, for their benefit.

To co-finance these investments, the distributors need sufficient income to support the implementation of the projects, given that the companies have not recovered financially after the crisis year 2022, when they accessed substantial loans to support current operations, according to ACUE.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Filmfoto/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Utility companies complain that new tariffs in Romania don’t cover their costs

22 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The electricity distribution tariffs set for 2024 by Romania’s energy sector regulator do not favor massive investments in distribution networks, necessary to facilitate the imminent energy transition, warns the Association of Utility Companies (ACUE).

“It is the third year in a row when tariffs do not fully cover the distributors’ costs. The additional costs generated by the price explosion in the wholesale market from 2022 are expected to be recovered by the distributors over a period of 5 years. The cost of the capital required to make the investments is not covered by the current regulations, and the tariff setting methodology is not adapted to the objectives that our country has assumed in the complex process of the energy transition,” ACUE explains.

The distribution operators in Romania have already accessed EUR 1.1 billion from the Modernization Fund and have asked the authorities to supplement the non-reimbursable support that will relieve the tariffs paid by consumers and that will facilitate much greater investments in the network, for their benefit.

To co-finance these investments, the distributors need sufficient income to support the implementation of the projects, given that the companies have not recovered financially after the crisis year 2022, when they accessed substantial loans to support current operations, according to ACUE.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Filmfoto/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage