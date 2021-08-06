Junior RO ruling party USR hints it might object to controversial Romexpo deal

Dan Barna, the co-president of Romanian reformist party USR PLUS, implied that the party's lawmakers might resist the so-call Romexpo bill, which foresees the transfer of a 46-ha plot of land in Bucharest from state property to the property of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR).

The bill was returned by President Klaus Iohannis to lawmakers after the Constitutional Court found nothing wrong with it.

USR PLUS was the sole party to find inappropriate the transfer, free of charge, of the property worth some EUR 300-400 mln to a private entity.

Barna voiced concerns regarding the process by which some properties are given in concession to private entities, which one way or another eventually become the full owners. "It's not only the case of Romexpo," Barna said, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: ccir.ro)

