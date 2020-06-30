Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/30/2020 - 08:39
Politics
Ruling and reformist RO parties fail to nominate joint candidates for Bucharest district mayors
30 June 2020
Prime minister Ludovic Orban, the head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), expressed his disappointment that the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS alliance nominated candidates for district mayors in Bucharest before joint consultations with PNL, G4media.ro reported.

The three parties support independent Nicusor Dan for Bucharest mayor - but only after PNL appointed Dan as own candidate and the reformist parties had to accept him, as he is also a founding member of USR.

Thus, the relationship between PNL and the reformist parties, supposed to form a ruling coalition after the parliamentary elections, remains tense.

"I would like us to run in the district elections in the same way [with joint candidates], provided we have a partner. We haven't announced our candidates for the district city halls," said Orban.

The USR - PLUS alliance announced, on Sunday, June 28, during a press conference, the candidates for the district city halls in Bucharest: Clotilde Armand - District 1, Radu Mihaiu - District 2, Ana Ciceală - District 3, Simona Spătaru - District 4, Alex Dimitriu - District 5, and Alexandru Gâdiuţă - District 6.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Prime minister Ludovic Orban, the head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), expressed his disappointment that the Save Romania Union (USR) - PLUS alliance nominated candidates for district mayors in Bucharest before joint consultations with PNL, G4media.ro reported.

The three parties support independent Nicusor Dan for Bucharest mayor - but only after PNL appointed Dan as own candidate and the reformist parties had to accept him, as he is also a founding member of USR.

Thus, the relationship between PNL and the reformist parties, supposed to form a ruling coalition after the parliamentary elections, remains tense.

"I would like us to run in the district elections in the same way [with joint candidates], provided we have a partner. We haven't announced our candidates for the district city halls," said Orban.

The USR - PLUS alliance announced, on Sunday, June 28, during a press conference, the candidates for the district city halls in Bucharest: Clotilde Armand - District 1, Radu Mihaiu - District 2, Ana Ciceală - District 3, Simona Spătaru - District 4, Alex Dimitriu - District 5, and Alexandru Gâdiuţă - District 6.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

