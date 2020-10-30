Romania’s reformist block USR-PLUS unveils ruling strategy

The leaders of the Romanian reformist block USR-PLUS, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, presented on Thursday, October 29, the alliance's ruling strategy.

The program contains 40 commitments, including banning convicted persons from holding public positions, abolishing special pensions, reducing the number of lawmakers to 300, electoral reform, and the local administration reform.

"When we eliminate theft and corruption, we will be left with resources to revamp schools and hospitals, and for decent public services. Without theft, we can also relaunch the economy after this crisis we are going through. We can bring European money to be invested and not stolen as before," said the leaders of the block, Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna, News.ro reported.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alianta USR-PLUS)