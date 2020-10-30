Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 09:26
Politics

Romania’s reformist block USR-PLUS unveils ruling strategy

30 October 2020
The leaders of the Romanian reformist block USR-PLUS, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, presented on Thursday, October 29, the alliance's ruling strategy.

The program contains 40 commitments, including banning convicted persons from holding public positions, abolishing special pensions, reducing the number of lawmakers to 300, electoral reform, and the local administration reform.

"When we eliminate theft and corruption, we will be left with resources to revamp schools and hospitals, and for decent public services. Without theft, we can also relaunch the economy after this crisis we are going through. We can bring European money to be invested and not stolen as before," said the leaders of the block, Dacian Ciolos and Dan Barna, News.ro reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alianta USR-PLUS)

Normal
Politics

Normal
 

