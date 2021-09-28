RO reformists not concerned with potentially adverse Constitutional Court decision

"The Constitutional Court turning down the no-confidence motion against the Government means only that we have to file another one, and that's precisely what we are going to do the very next day," Ionut Mosteanu, the spokesperson of the reformist USR PLUS, said, commenting on the Court's ruling expected for September 28.

In the meantime, the radical party AUR - whose MPs have co-signed the reformists' first motion, haven't changed their minds. Separately, former Liberal Chamber of Deputies speaker Ludovic Orban is still in his seat and likely to accept the motion.

The Social Democrats (PSD), who promised to back the motion and overthrow the Government of prime minister Florin Citu, are the weak link in the process of overthrowing the Government. So far, they consistently pledged vocal support for the motion - while doing their best to prevent it from reaching the final vote.

As regards the Chamber of Deputies speaker and the candidate USR-PLUS would back (after/if incumbent speaker Ludovic Orban resigns), Mosteanu said that this is difficult to say.

"At the moment, it is not clear who is the majority, who is at power and who is in opposition. (...) A new majority will elect the speaker, we will see, if the prime minister continues this relationship with the Social Democrats (PSD), PSD leader Ciolacu might get the job in exchange for informal support to Government," the USR PLUS spokesman said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)