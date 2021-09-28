Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/28/2021 - 08:46
Politics

RO reformists not concerned with potentially adverse Constitutional Court decision

28 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"The Constitutional Court turning down the no-confidence motion against the Government means only that we have to file another one, and that's precisely what we are going to do the very next day," Ionut Mosteanu, the spokesperson of the reformist USR PLUS, said, commenting on the Court's ruling expected for September 28.

In the meantime, the radical party AUR - whose MPs have co-signed the reformists' first motion, haven't changed their minds. Separately, former Liberal Chamber of Deputies speaker Ludovic Orban is still in his seat and likely to accept the motion.

The Social Democrats (PSD), who promised to back the motion and overthrow the Government of prime minister Florin Citu, are the weak link in the process of overthrowing the Government. So far, they consistently pledged vocal support for the motion - while doing their best to prevent it from reaching the final vote.

As regards the Chamber of Deputies speaker and the candidate USR-PLUS would back (after/if incumbent speaker Ludovic Orban resigns), Mosteanu said that this is difficult to say.

"At the moment, it is not clear who is the majority, who is at power and who is in opposition. (...) A new majority will elect the speaker, we will see, if the prime minister continues this relationship with the Social Democrats (PSD), PSD leader Ciolacu might get the job in exchange for informal support to Government," the USR PLUS spokesman said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 09:19
17 September 2021
Politics
Romania's Constitutional Court defers key decision on no-confidence motion against Govt.
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/28/2021 - 08:46
Politics

RO reformists not concerned with potentially adverse Constitutional Court decision

28 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

"The Constitutional Court turning down the no-confidence motion against the Government means only that we have to file another one, and that's precisely what we are going to do the very next day," Ionut Mosteanu, the spokesperson of the reformist USR PLUS, said, commenting on the Court's ruling expected for September 28.

In the meantime, the radical party AUR - whose MPs have co-signed the reformists' first motion, haven't changed their minds. Separately, former Liberal Chamber of Deputies speaker Ludovic Orban is still in his seat and likely to accept the motion.

The Social Democrats (PSD), who promised to back the motion and overthrow the Government of prime minister Florin Citu, are the weak link in the process of overthrowing the Government. So far, they consistently pledged vocal support for the motion - while doing their best to prevent it from reaching the final vote.

As regards the Chamber of Deputies speaker and the candidate USR-PLUS would back (after/if incumbent speaker Ludovic Orban resigns), Mosteanu said that this is difficult to say.

"At the moment, it is not clear who is the majority, who is at power and who is in opposition. (...) A new majority will elect the speaker, we will see, if the prime minister continues this relationship with the Social Democrats (PSD), PSD leader Ciolacu might get the job in exchange for informal support to Government," the USR PLUS spokesman said, quoted by Bursa.ro.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 09:19
17 September 2021
Politics
Romania's Constitutional Court defers key decision on no-confidence motion against Govt.
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks