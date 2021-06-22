USDA projects 36% bigger oilseed production in Romania

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates a 36% increase in oil plant production (sunflower seeds, rapeseed, and soybeans) to 4.2 mln tonnes in Romania, amid favorable weather conditions and 7% larger cultivated areas.

In total, Romania could export about 2.6 mln tons of oilseeds, 43% above the level of 1.8 mln tons estimated for the marketing year 2021/2021 which will end this month.

In 2019/2020, Romania exported around 2.3 mln tons, by 24% over 2020/2021.

"We expect that rapeseed production will increase by 59%, sunflower production by 29%, and soybean production by 36%. Robust demand for oilseeds in other EU markets will draw about 90 percent of Romania's exportable stocks," a recent USDA report, quoted by Economica.net, said.

(Photo: Woraphon Banchobdi/ Dreamstime)

