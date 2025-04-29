US State Department approves USD 280 mln Patriot air defense system sale to Romania

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of a Patriot air defense system and related equipment to Romania, worth an estimated USD 280 million. The deal, which still requires final agreements, was officially notified to the US Congress by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency on April 28.

Romania is looking to strengthen its air defense capabilities by purchasing key components, including a radar set, control station, launching stations, and an electrical power plant. The package also includes training, technical support, spare parts, encrypted communications equipment, and other support services, according to the US announcement.

According to the US authorities, this proposed sale would help improve Romania’s ability to respond to current and future threats, while also supporting NATO operations. The equipment is expected to integrate smoothly into the Romanian military.

“The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” reads the press release from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin have been named as the primary contractors. No offset agreements have been announced, but they may be negotiated later between Romania and the companies involved.

To support the delivery and setup, around ten US personnel - five from the government and five contractors - will be sent to Romania for up to three years. The deal is not expected to affect US military readiness.

Final costs may be lower than the current estimate, depending on Romania’s exact needs and budget.

The system would replace the one Romania provided to Ukraine in September 2024. President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania for the donation publicly.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)