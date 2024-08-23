Defense

Romania buys USD 180 mln missiles for F-16 fighter jets

23 August 2024

The United States of America has approved the sale of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles to Romania to provide advanced air-to-air capabilities for the Romanian Air Force, the initial sale being valued at approximately USD 180 million with the option to purchase additional missiles in the future, the American diplomatic mission in Bucharest announced.

The AIM-120 missiles are compatible with Romania's F-16 aircraft but also with other NATO and American aircraft, including the F-35.

The US ambassador to Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec, congratulated Romania for this important acquisition, which she mentioned will substantially increase the capacity of the Romanian Air Force to defend Romania's territory and contribute to peace and stability in the region.

"I was truly impressed to see Romanian F-16s in action. This acquisition demonstrates the Romanian government's strong commitment to security and defense," stated the ambassador in the context of the recent visit to the 86th Air Base in Borcea.

