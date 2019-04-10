Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 23:19
Politics
US nominates Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program, Romania still on the waiting list
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The US Department of State has formally nominated Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program, president Donald Trump announced on Friday, October 4.

“This is an important step in continuing to increase economic, security, cultural, and people-to-people connections between our two nations. Now that Poland has been nominated, the Department of Homeland Security will take necessary action, as soon as possible, to assess Poland’s entry into the program,” the White House announced in a press release.

If Poland is designated as a Visa Waiver Program country, its nationals would be authorized for visa-free travel to the United States for business and tourism. “The bilateral relationship between the United States and Poland has never been stronger, and this would serve as a remarkable accomplishment for both countries,” reads the White House statement.

Meanwhile, Romania is still on the waiting list to get accepted in the program. “President Trump intends to expand ties between our two countries by supporting Romania’s efforts to become eligible for entry into the Visa Waiver Program in accordance with the requirements of United States law,” reads a statement issued by the White House in August, when Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis was received by president Donald Trump.

Poland and Romania are the main allies US has in Eastern Europe, both countries hosting elements of the US anti-missile shield as well as significant American military presence.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 06/07/2018 - 12:30
07 June 2018
Politics
U.S. Embassy official: Romania meets most requirements for Visa Waiver program

Romania meets four out of five requirements for the Visa Waiver program, which cannot be negotiated because it requires...

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 23:19
Politics
US nominates Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program, Romania still on the waiting list
04 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The US Department of State has formally nominated Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program, president Donald Trump announced on Friday, October 4.

“This is an important step in continuing to increase economic, security, cultural, and people-to-people connections between our two nations. Now that Poland has been nominated, the Department of Homeland Security will take necessary action, as soon as possible, to assess Poland’s entry into the program,” the White House announced in a press release.

If Poland is designated as a Visa Waiver Program country, its nationals would be authorized for visa-free travel to the United States for business and tourism. “The bilateral relationship between the United States and Poland has never been stronger, and this would serve as a remarkable accomplishment for both countries,” reads the White House statement.

Meanwhile, Romania is still on the waiting list to get accepted in the program. “President Trump intends to expand ties between our two countries by supporting Romania’s efforts to become eligible for entry into the Visa Waiver Program in accordance with the requirements of United States law,” reads a statement issued by the White House in August, when Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis was received by president Donald Trump.

Poland and Romania are the main allies US has in Eastern Europe, both countries hosting elements of the US anti-missile shield as well as significant American military presence.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 06/07/2018 - 12:30
07 June 2018
Politics
U.S. Embassy official: Romania meets most requirements for Visa Waiver program

Romania meets four out of five requirements for the Visa Waiver program, which cannot be negotiated because it requires...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 October 2019
Politics
US nominates Poland for entry into the Visa Waiver Program, Romania still on the waiting list
04 October 2019
Business
Romania asks EUR 8.5 mln penalties from US company for delays in delivering armored vehicles
04 October 2019
Politics
Funny or not? Romanian PM: If PSD named a baby for EU commissioner, the opposition would still find a flaw
03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40