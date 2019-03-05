U.S. Embassy: Recent threats against Romanian investigative reporters have no place in a democratic civilization

The U.S. Embassy in Romania issued a statement on the World Press Freedom Day, marked on May 3, in which it stressed its support for the free press and the freedom of expression, while also expressing its “solidarity with responsible and brave Romanian reporters who resist pressures and threats.”

“Today, we honor the many journalists and media actors who have dedicated their lives, often at great risk, to promote transparency and accountability throughout the world, including in Romania as well. Recent threats against Romanian investigative reporters have no place in a democratic, Western civilization,” the Embassy said in its statement.

“Professional investigative journalists and the stories they bring to society – while at times critical, unflattering, or exposing – are a key component of democratic governance and economic success for all NATO countries, including Romania. Responsible media have a great role in serving the public interest. By fostering a free press, citizens and communities are more informed, active and engaged in political decision-making, and can better hold their government accountable.”

The U.S. Embassy also said that freedom of expression, rule of law, equality, humanity, and respect are foundations upon which democratic states are built, and that “media and judicial freedom are at the heart of our NATO alliance.”

“On the anniversary of World Press Freedom Day, we renew our commitment to promoting and protecting a free press. We express our solidarity with responsible and brave Romanian reporters who resist pressures and threats in Bucharest as well as in various counties. Promoting a free press means that we are stronger together, that we stand up for the right to truth and for better, more prosperous and secure lives.”

The UN General Assembly proclaimed World Press Freedom Day in December 1993, following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference. Since then, the World Press Freedom Day has been celebrated on May 3, aiming to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press.

